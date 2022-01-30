NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks?? Los Angeles Lakers release wrist injury report

Anthony Davis is listed as day to day – a good news for the Laker fans.

Anthony Davis returned to the starting lineup after must 15+ straight games for the Lakers in the win against the Brooklyn Nets. He then returned to play against the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. A match up that he won individually, but collectively lost as a team. In the game the big men traded blows where Davis drew blood, and Embiid injured AD’s wrist.

AD sat out the game for a while in the second quarter, but to return and complete the game. He had 31 points and 12 blocks as well. Against the Hornets though, Frank Vogel decided to rest him, not to take any risks. He said he didn’t want to strain Davis, who just returned from a long term injury. However, He’s listed as questionable however, which means he could return against the Hawks.

Just when he returned from injury, LeBron James hurt his knee and hasn’t played since the return. Since the big three of LA was formed, they have not played 5 games straight together. Only Russell Westbrook has played all the games so far this season, even though his performances have not been great.

Anthony Davis playing is a huge boost for the Lakers – only if he stays healthy

He may not have been great this season, but the last two years Ad has been an amazing player for the Lakers. His selection into the all NBA 75th was justified too. Winning a championship in the first season he joined, it looked he was on the right trajectory. The man was touted to take over from LeBron this season, but his frailties were exposed, and LeBron has been forced to work overtime.

The Lakers have had a terrible season by the standards expected of them this year. Currently sitting in the 9th spot, 2 games below .500. A stark contrast to the championship level standards their off season moves were being hailed as. Injuries, age and overall a poor roster management meant that Frank Vogel has never been off the hot seat ever since the first game.

He may be given time if AD, Bron and Russ manage to string a few performances together and get some wins together. It may be an unlikely dream for the Lakers faithful though, since how injury prone AD has turned out to be. James is not the physical freak he once was, sitting out almost 80 games with injury ever since joining the purple and gold. Things can change, but only if a miracle occurs.

