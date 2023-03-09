“I See A Gorgeous Woman In A Tank Top”: Shaquille O’Neal Flirts With Rumored Girlfriend, Nischelle Turner, On ‘The Big Podcast’

Shaquille O’Neal made a name for himself as quite the ladies man during his heyday in the NBA. Despite having been married to Shaunie O’Neal for 5 years between 2002 and 2007, ‘The Big Aristotle’ routinely indulged in extramarital relationships while having shared 4 children with her.

After their divorce, Shaq got into a slew of high profile relationships that saw him life the bachelor lifestyle to its fullest. Of course, as he’s gotten older, rumors of his flings have died down. The 51-year-old however, has extensively been linked to one woman over the past year or so.

Nischelle Turner, most notable for being an anchor for Entertainment Tonight, is also Shaq’s co-host on ‘The Big Podcast’. The two have since been linked to one another since early last year.

Shaquille O’Neal seemingly flirts with Nischelle Turner

Shaquille O’Neal took to his most recent edition of ‘The Big Podcast’ to talk about the elephant in the room, that being the Ja Morant situation. Prior to getting into the nitty-gritty of it all, he would give Nischelle Turner quite the compliment.

“My day is brightened because I see a gorgeous woman in a turtleneck tank top. It’s a beautiful sight, I’ve never seen a turtleneck tank top. TNTT with the arms out, I see you boo-boo with your little arms out,” said Shaq about Turner and her outfit.

The rumors regarding whether or not the two were dating gained steam when they attended last year’s Super Bowl together. Along with this, they would also hit several red carpets with one another, leading to mass speculation on if they’d started seeing each other. Neither of them have ever confirmed or denied these rumors.

Who else has Shaquille O’Neal dated?

Shaquille O’Neal most famously was married to Shaunie O’Neal. He also had a daughter with Arnetta Yardborough, his high school sweetheart, prior to meeting Shaunie. When it comes to the most recent women that he’s dated, Laticia Rolle and Annie Ngozi Illonzeh have been named.

Rolle was very publicly dating Shaq but when it comes to Annie, it isn’t 100% certain on whether they have dated and for how long.

