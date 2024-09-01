mobile app bar

“Like Somebody Put Wings on Me”: When Michael Jordan Recalled a Dunk That Left Him Excited

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan

Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan was an incredibly gifted athlete. His vertical leap and hang time were so incredible that on occasion he astonished himself with it. He admitted this in 1986 to Sports Illustrated.

This was the first interview Jordan did after returning from his left foot fracture early in his second NBA season. At the time, the injury was said to bear the potential to affect his career. So, while the Chicago icon was confident in himself, he was likely slightly stressed about whether the injury would hamper him on the court.

However, this made him appreciate his athleticism a bit more. When he spoke about a dunk against Milwaukee, this became palpable. He admitted that watching the footage back gave him chills every single time. Jordan said,

“I wish I could show you a film of a dunk I had in Milwaukee.. It’s in slow motion, and it looks like I’m taking off, like somebody put wings on me. I get chills when I see it.” He smiles, as thrilled by what he did as any observer could be. “I think, when does ‘jump’ become ‘flying’? I don’t have the answer yet.”

The Bulls guard revealed he almost took his athleticism for granted and never bothered measuring how high he could soar as most other players did. However, he knew he could fly. Jordan explained,

“I’ve never had my vertical leap measured… but sometimes I think about how high I get up… I was really up against New York in our first game. On my last dunk I think I was close to eye level with the rim. Sometimes you just hit your wrists on the rim, but this time it was my elbows and everything. I almost overdunked the whole rim.”

The six-time NBA champion also revealed why he spread his leg wide apart when he took off to dunk, like in the iconic Jumpman logo. He said,

“I always spread my legs when I jump high, like on my Rock-a-baby, and it seems like I’ve opened a parachute, like, that slowly brings me back to the floor.”

Jordan’s ability to hang in the air longer than any other player could earned him the nickname ‘His Airness.’ He could leap to take a jump shot above a taller opponent, but his feet wouldn’t hit the floor well after his opponents’ did.

He also won the Dunk Contest with a slam where he took off for the rim from near the baseline, a feat that at the time was considered improbable. Jordan’s athleticism not only left the world in awe but also the Bulls guard himself.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these