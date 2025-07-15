“Punk the Little Homies”: Baron Davis Opens Up on Backing Carmelo Anthony’s Infamous Fight Against Kevin Garnett

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Baron Davis (85) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A few months ago, Iman Shumpert was happy to reveal details on the events that took place in Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Garnett’s iconic fight. He wasn’t Anthony’s only teammate who was on standby to defend the New York Knicks star. Baron Davis was in attendance as well and 12 years later, has opened up about his involvement in the ordeal.

In a regular-season game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, basketball wasn’t the main priority. Anthony and Garnett were jawing and pushing each other on the court.

“I got a bad back, so I’m sitting on the bench,” Davis revealed on Podcast P. Davis also suffered tears in his right ACL and MCL, sidelining him for the entire 2012-13 season. He remained with the Knicks in a mentor and advisor role as he rehabbed. The fine print must’ve included his role as a bodyguard as well.

Garnett, infamous for playing with a level of intensity that no other player possesses, understood the pros, but it was his teammates living on the wrong side of the cons. Davis, notably, wasn’t a fan of the measures KG took to impose himself on the game.

“I was already tight with KG. You know how KG be trying to punk the little homies and we ain’t letting none of this ride. So, I was already fired up,” Davis revealed.

Things took a drastic turn once Anthony and Garnett started to go back and forth. Once the final buzzer went off, Anthony refused to take part in any other team activities. Davis knew exactly what time it was. Anthony and Davis went straight to the Celtics’ team bus to confront Garnett. After some time, Davis began to realize one important detail.

“We’re sitting on the ramp, and I’m just sitting there like we did just leave right after the game. That means them motherf****** in there showering,” Davis proclaimed.

At this point, Davis and Anthony had been waiting for 45 minutes. According to Davis, Melo was “fuming.” No amount of time could simmer down his emotions. Garnett caught wind of what Anthony was plotting and took his sweet time before leaving the locker room. He eventually made his way to the team bus.

Garnett didn’t see any fault in what transpired and teased Anthony for being so upset over basketball. Luckily, nothing further took place for everyone involved, especially Davis. His back was in such a poor condition that he was struggling to manage without the risk of a physical altercation.

Looking back, perhaps he can tell the story and have a great laugh at what was.