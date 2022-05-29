“Stephen Curry’s shoes were banned by the NBA because of Nike”: How the NBA’s deal with Nike had the Under Armor Steph Curry 4’s outlawed

Stephen Curry is a guy who stays out of controversy for the most part, but even the nicest of guys sometimes get into deep water.

Stephen Curry is one of the most likable guys in the league – he always has a smile on his face and is always happy. His game puts a smile on fans too, because it’s just so simple yet effective. Some of the things he does wows the audience, and he does them in style.

Speaking of style, one of the best iterations of his sneakers is the Under Armor 4s. They look classy, and it made sense for him too, because he had a recurring ankle injury. One of the best-looking 4s is the Tuxedo 4s, and the second-best would be the Chinese New Year PEs. Those matched the jerseys that Golden State had for the Chinese holiday.

Nike made a beautiful one-off jersey in 2018, where the center circular motif of the Golden gate bridge had an extra addition of a Lion, to commemorate the “Year of the Lion”. To match that, Curry had it painted on his shoes too. Up until 2017, the league rules would have permitted them to do so, but after they signed a bizarre rule, he was banned from ever doing that again.

The rule stated that any design approved on the jersey made by Nike could not be replicated on a competing brand, and because Steph rocked UA, he could not have them on his feet.

Stephen Curry could have avoided the mishap were it not for a blunder from Nike – but he’s happy now and gets to be the face of a brand

One can understand banning a shoe because of performance enhancement, or maybe they are too distracting. Even if they had a blatant political stance, banning a shoe because they had a print from a different brand is ludicrous.

The NBA is known for banning everything under the sun that does not fall into their rules – from Supreme tattoos to Adidas logos shaved into the head, everything is gone if they don’t adhere to the rules.

Too bad though, because Curry’s shoes were honestly beautiful. They gave it character, and since they are banned, PJ Tucker would have an awesome time if he had them in his collection. Did we just give him a brainwave? Who knows, he may pull them out if the Heat made it to the Finals this year.

You can see other shoes that the NBA banned in the above video.

