Draymond Green Points to Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade in LeBron James All-Star Case

The NBA All-Star break is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the annual debate over who truly deserves a spot on the league’s biggest stage. One of the loudest questions this year centers around LeBron James and whether his name will be called when the rosters are announced. It feels strange even asking, given how automatic his selection has been for two decades. But this season has carried a different tone from the start.

Advertisement

The reality is that LeBron, who just turned 41, missed the first portion of the season due to sciatica. It’s hard to make a strong case for The King when so many games were spent on the sidelines in street clothes. That doesn’t erase what he means to the league or how impactful he can still be when healthy. Still, for once, an All-Star nod for LeBron feels more uncertain than guaranteed.

However, there is a loophole that could get the four-time NBA champion in. In 2019, commissioner Adam Silver allowed Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade onto the All-Star team as special honorary members. Why? Because it was their final season and their iconic impact on the game was rewarded.

So when Draymond Green spoke about the possibility of LeBron missing the All-Star game, the Warriors legend suggested the 2019 Dirk/Wade path as a way for James to get on this year’s team. “They better make sure he is. It’s LeBron James. He’s who he is to this league,” Dray began.

Draymond Green says LeBron needs to be added to All Star game the same way Dwyane Wade and Dirk were in last season “I played in an All Star game where the commish added Dirk and D Wade as like legends of the game and it’s their last one. It’s the same with LeBron. The games in… pic.twitter.com/AdmebAAAMu — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 31, 2025

“I don’t know the right answer other than figure it out. I played in an All-Star game where the commish added Dirk and D-Wade as like, legends of the game. It was their last one, and like, they are who they are. They should be. It’s the same with Bron. And the game’s in LA.”

On the one hand, Green is right. Few players in history should have that type of opportunity, and LBJ is at the very top. But on the other hand, James was voted onto the All-Star game last year and chose not to play. It’s not like the All-Star game means anything that much anymore anyway. If Bron doesn’t get the vote, I’m sure he’s not losing sleep over it.

“I know a lot of people are like ‘oh man he shouldn’t be an All Star’. Shut up. Yes he should. He’s been the face of the NBA for 20 years,” added Draymond.

On that part, we can agree. You don’t have to vote LeBron onto anything. He’s done a pretty good job cementing his own greatness.

This debate says more about how rare LeBron’s career has been than it does about this specific season. We’ve reached a point where the league has to decide whether the All-Star Game is about rewarding a snapshot of production or honoring the players who shaped an era.

LeBron still sits in a category all his own, even at 41 and even after missing time. Whether his name is on the roster or not, the moment the conversation feels strange is the moment you’re reminded just how long he’s been the standard.