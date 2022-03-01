“Put Anthony Davis and THT in a deal for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith”: Anonymous NBA executive discusses chatter among front offices regarding a theoretically massive Celtics-Lakers swap deal

Judging from murmurs, it seems that the Lakers’ front office will be swamped with suggestions for an Anthony Davis trade all year long.

Anthony Day-to-Dayvis is a nickname that has, unfortunately, become way too close to reality at this current moment. When drafted in 2012, most NBA fans expected AD to blossom into perhaps the most versatile, talented big man ever.

There have been spurts in Davis’ career when he’s absolutely looked like the player we were all advertised. Few people who watched him take on the Blazers in the 2018 playoffs will forget his performance. Lakers Nation is still ecstatic at the utter dominance that he displayed on both ends during their 2020 championship run.

However, the shortened offseason that followed it saw AD put on muscle and reach a physique that he didn’t previously have. It seems that has played a part in him starting to reinjure himself with small knocks, every now and then.

Also Read – Shaq really tackled Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on the same day! Lakers legend hilariously went at Chuck on NBAonTNT during a football challenge with Kevin Garnett.

Anthony Davis will be watching from the sidelines as the Lakers attempt to hold on to their play-in spot. And as he watches on, NBA Twitter and pundits alike are debating the merits of trading the #1 pick from the 2012 NBA Draft.

NBA Twitter reacts to murmurs of an Anthony Davis – Jaylen Brown swap deal

NBA Central, a Twitter handle that reposts NBA rumors from content aggregators, reported murmurs from a conversation an NBA executive had that were initially published to heavy.com.

This conversation was regarding the feasibility of the Lakers and Celtics swapping Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown.

An anonymous NBA executive says the Lakers should consider an Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown trade “put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker, for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it.” (Via https://t.co/kZ2xBLV9oL) pic.twitter.com/4Nv7i77Exk — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2022

Also Read – Manu Ginobili better than Hakeem Olajuwon? I swear Skip Bayless be on drugs sometimes! NBA Twitter ridicules the infamous LeBron James hater for his braindead take on the Rockets and Spurs legends.

At the current moment, Jaylen Brown is playing above his contract worth $112 million over 4 years. He’s also one of the foundations of the Celtics’ resurgence through the calendar year of 2022. That’s the reason why these murmurs should be filed under unsubstantiated rumors.

NBA Twitter seems to be onto this, judging from the responses.

Celtics front office hearing thatpic.twitter.com/XRoSJODhtb — Alejandro Proskauer 🇵🇷 (@AProskauer) March 1, 2022