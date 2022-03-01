Basketball

“Put Anthony Davis and THT in a deal for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith”: Anonymous NBA executive discusses chatter among front offices regarding a theoretically massive Celtics-Lakers swap deal

"Put Anthony Davis and THT in a deal for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith": Anonymous NBA executive discusses chatter among front offices regarding a theoretically massive Celtics-Lakers swap deal
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Ben Stokes IPL 2022: Is Ben Stokes playing IPL 2022?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Put Anthony Davis and THT in a deal for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith": Anonymous NBA executive discusses chatter among front offices regarding a theoretically massive Celtics-Lakers swap deal
“Put Anthony Davis and THT in a deal for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith”: Anonymous NBA executive discusses chatter among front offices regarding a theoretically massive Celtics-Lakers swap deal

Judging from murmurs, it seems that the Lakers’ front office will be swamped with suggestions…