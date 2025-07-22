“Put on Makeup”: Isaiah Hartenstein Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Diss With Measured Class

Isaiah Hartenstein proved his value this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He started for most of the year while Chet Holmgren recovered from injury, and his defense and rebounding were crucial during the playoffs. Still, having played for six teams in seven years, he’s been largely overlooked for much of his career.

Advertisement

Fans haven’t given him the recognition he deserves, and that includes some well-known names. Few were as harsh as Stephen A. Smith, the outspoken New York Knicks fan who disrespected the former Big Apple big man in February 2024.

Despite starting for most of his time with the Knicks, Smith referred to the big man as ‘some guy named Hartenstein.’ He was heavily criticized for the remark, with fans questioning how closely he was actually following his favorite team.

Fast forward to today, and Hartenstein is an NBA champion. Everyone knows who he is now—he played on the biggest stage in the league. So when he joined Paul George’s podcast recently, his co-host couldn’t resist asking I-Hart if he caught Stephen A.’s comments.

“I was playing. I was a part of the team, like a big part of the team at the time. So, I don’t know who showed it to me. He was like, ‘Yo, you see this?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I mean…,” Hartenstein said on Podcast P, shrugging.

The Thunder star sounded indifferent about the comments. He took note of them, but also got the last laugh. As he then revealed that Smith was remorseful when they last met up at a Finals game. “The funny thing, he came back to me in the Finals like, ‘Bro, I miss you. I miss you in New York.’ So, we’re cool and stuff. But I just think at the time it’s funny.”

It’s good to hear that he and Smith are on good terms now. Nobody wants to be in Stephen A.’s crosshairs when he’s feuding with someone. He has an uncanny ability to talk loud and long enough to make people agree with him. But Hartenstein seems to understand that. He knows Stephen A. says certain things to put on a show for the audience. And he also knows that the same analysts who tear you down will be just as quick to build you up. It’s a lesson he says he learned from his current coach, Mark Daigneault.

“That’s kind of what Mark [Daigneault] talks about, our coach, a lot. Just blending out the machine. Most of these people, he said, they put on makeup before they get on set. So, most of them don’t watch every single game. And so, it’s just they’re doing what’s best for TV. So, it’s no hard feelings.”

It’s something that the Thunder as a whole had to remember all season. Analysts and fans constantly questioned their youth and whether they could get it done in the playoffs. It used to be viewed negatively, but now that they’ve won it all, it’s a massive positive that the media has come to terms with.

In the end, Hartenstein definitely clocked Stephen A’s tea. However, he doesn’t hold it against the analyst and even got a sweet moment of justification when Smith said he missed him. I-Hart and the Thunder successfully blocked out the media machine and made sure everyone remembered their names for the rest of NBA history.