Richard Jefferson Ranks Donovan Mitchell Among Top-5 Regular Season Players, Draws Kobe Bryant Comparison

Oct 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden | Credits- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have the best of starts to the 2025/26 season, losing to the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden. But one person who isn’t taking it as a sign for bad things to come is Richard Jefferson. He’s not too worried about the loss and one of the main reasons behind that is the presence of Donovan Mitchell.

The one-time NBA Champ feels that despite the loss, there are a lot of things for the squad to look forward to. Mitchell can take the Cavs roster places. His resume proves that he’s truly one of the most consistent players accross the 82-game stretch.

Before joining the Cavaliers in 2022, Mitchell was with the Utah Jazz, where he was also the standout guy. The Jazz were one of the best teams in the league at the time and regularly made the playoffs. They haven’t quite been the same since he left. Jefferson, taking that as example, explained why the 29-year-old is a top five player in the league.

“Donovan Mitchell is in my opinion, in the regular season, he’s a top 5 performer. He’s made the playoffs every single year of his career as the best player on his team every single year of his career. Eastern Conference Western Conference. No. 1 seeds multiple times,” stated Jefferson on Road Trippin.

It’s hard to deny those facts. Last year the Cavs at one point had the best record in the NBA on their path toward their No. 1 finish in the Eastern Conference. They ran through the Heat before getting upset by the Dark Magic Indiana Pacers.

Jefferson was also impressed by Mitchell’s ability to divvy up work to his teammates. “So for him to defer to certain guys. For him to defer to Evan Mobley in the first half or Jarrett Allen. Now in the third quarter, what did he do? ‘Okay we down 10? Let me pick it up and go to work.'”

“Kobe did the same thing. Kobe would let guys get going and then was like, ‘Alright y’all had enough chances, get out the way.'”

To clarify, Jefferson mentioned how Bryant mainly did this during his championship wins outside of his pairing with Shaquille O’Neal.

“I’m talking about the two championship Kobes with Paul Gasol and Derek Fisher. That group he would establish, he would let other guys get going, and then he would go. That’s how they won two championships. That’s what I’m saying about the Cavs. It’s Game 1.”

“I can’t completely say that the Cavs looked a certain way after one game,” added Jefferson, hinting that there’s absolutely no reason for Cavs fans to be worried at this stage of the season. At the same time, others competing for the top spot in the East should not sleep on the Cavs. They’re bound to cause problems down the line.