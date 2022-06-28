“Put some pants on Shaquille O’Neal!”: When $400 million worth NBA legend showed off his lap dance moves to Guillermo on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Shaquille O’Neal is a heck of a rapper, DJ, and dancer. However, he may have shown off a bit too much on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Shaq has always considered himself to be a bit of an entertainer. He is no stranger to being one, seeing as he provided 19 years of it on the basketball court.

Unfortunately, the entertainment would come to an end in 2011, when Diesel decided to hang up his boots.

Luckily for the millions of Shaquille O’Neal fans around the world, he has added NBA analyst, Comedy Central roaster, and professional DJ to his resume.

Apart from all that, Shaq is also a pretty decent dancer. Although, Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live might disagree.

Shaquille O’Neal gave Guillermo a lap dance in his underwear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Shaq’s last season in the NBA was back in 2011 when he played for the Boston Celtics. Prior to that, he appeared on numerous talk shows and interviews talking about his future plans.

One such show was Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Shaquille O’Neal was interviewed by Guillermo at his house.

Over the course of the interview, the two men would face off in a ‘cereal eating’ competition. The four-time NBA Champion would lose, changing into his underwear and then showing his competitor his amazing dance moves!

Fortunately, things would remain PG and Guillermo wasn’t left too scarred by the big fella all those years ago.

