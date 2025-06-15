“Put Your Own Jersey On”: Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Iconic “Batman and Superman” Moment With Kobe Bryant After Winning 3-Peat

Of all the dominant duos that have ruled the NBA across different eras, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant stand out as perhaps the most unstoppable. At their peak, they were arguably the best. While their relationship had its ups and downs, their on-court chemistry was undeniable and unforgettable. They also created countless memories through their success, and Shaq recently revealed one such incident.

Between 2000 and 2002, Shaq and Kobe achieved unprecedented success by winning three straight NBA titles. After that final victory, Kobe even wore a Michael Jordan jersey while soaking in the glory, perhaps as a tribute to one of his idols. But Shaq wasn’t having it.

In a playful yet powerful exchange, he told Kobe to take it off. The big fella recently shared the old clip on his Instagram story.

The two Lakers legends always held utmost respect for each other. After completing the three-peat, Shaq greeted him with, “Congratulations, greatest.” Kobe replied, “Congratulations, the most dominant.”

Then Shaq asked him to take off the Jordan jersey and put his own on. “You need to take that jersey off and put your own jersey on, player,” Shaq said. Kobe asked, “’bout time now?”

Shaq knew it was indeed time for Kobe to embrace his own superstar status. Winning three straight titles by the age of 23 was unheard of — and no one has done it since.

When the ‘baddest duo ever’ posed for pictures together, Shaq dubbed them “Batman and Superman.” Kobe, usually composed and confident, always knew what to say both on and off the court. But in that moment, even the Black Mamba was at a loss for words.

When asked to sum up the three-peat experience, he said, “Can’t do it, man. It’s too much. Can’t sum it up. Can’t put it in words. You have to watch and observe.” He had just won his third ring, and in that moment, even he couldn’t fully process the greatness he and Shaq had achieved together.

Now, Shaq looks back on that moment — and on the late, great Kobe Bryant — with fondness and a heart full of memories.