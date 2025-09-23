“That Guy is a Knick Killer”: Spike Lee Sets Aside Love for New York, Picks Favorite Pacers Player

Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Spike Lee attends the game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anyone who’s watched more than a couple of the New York Knicks games knows that Spike Lee will almost certainly be courtside. Having held season tickets for years, he’s also had some iconic moments with players of rival teams, and recently, he revealed who is favorite opponent was.

One of the natural antagonists at the Madison Square Garden are the Indiana Pacers. In 2000, led by Reggie Miller, they defeated the Knicks 4-2 in the Conference showdown to reach the Finals. Then, again in 2025, the Pacers won in six games against New York, reopening old wounds.

Regardless, Lee, who has become a cultural symbol of the Knicks franchise, put rivalries aside and gave his flowers to the Pacers, especially, the 2025 team. He shared how he felt about that particular player in an interview with Tyrese Haliburton.

Yes, surprisingly, Hali wasn’t Lee’s pick. It was the guard’s teammate T.J. McConnell. “TJ, I got love for him, man,” the iconic filmmaker revealed on The Young Man and the Three.

Lee then noted that whenever the Knicks play against the Pacers, McConnell is always there, giving his trash talk right back to him. But it’s never out of hate. Because of this, Spike has formed an amicable relationship with the Indiana guard.

Spike even later admitted that McConnell has become a thorn in his team’s side. “He’s a good guy, and he kills us, too. That guy is a Knick killer… I dig him.”

McConnell earned plenty of praise during the NBA Finals after an unexpectedly strong stretch of play. At times, he singlehandedly kept the Pacers in games against a heavily favored Oklahoma City team. It was fun to watch, and he proved to the entire nation that he’s one of the best role players in the league.

Now, it’s Lee showing his appreciation for McConnell. It makes sense. Lee is an old-fashioned personality, and that fits right in line with McConnell’s style of play: gritty, hard-working, and reliable.

Still, Spike will always be a Knicks fan. And while he let his guard down for a moment to gush over McConnell, he’d likely have no issue turning on him simply because he wears a Pacers jersey. That said, it’s refreshing to hear him open up about someone outside of New York. Maybe one day, he’ll get to cheer McConnell on in Knicks colors.