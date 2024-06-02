“Puts Basketball Into Perspective”: Caitlin Clark Showed Love to Kamilla Cardoso Ahead of WNBA Debut

The Indiana Fever snapped a three-game losing streak and secured its first home win of the season, in the opening Commissioner’s Cup game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. While the spotlights were heavily fixed on the much-anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it was the debut of #3 pick Kamilla Cardoso. Clark had major praise for Cardoso after the game, even giving an insight into what basketball means for Cordoso and her family.

The duo happened to spend time together while shooting their ESPN documentary ‘Full Court Press’, which follows the life of three NCAA stars, Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice, as they go about preparing and participating in the 2023–24 NCAA’s March Madness Tournament.

Even Clark seemed to have been moved by Cardoso’s story, as the Fever guard had major praise for the Brazilian national during her post-game comments,

“She has been through a lot in her life and her story is super inspiring and getting to know that over the course of the last few months, it really puts life into perspective; it puts basketball into perspective.”

Clark later revealed that she considers herself somewhat of a fan of Cardoso’s game. She also mentioned that the Chicago rookie was a handful during their recent NCAA finals matchup in April.

In her first game in the WNBA, the 23-year-old posted 11 points and snagged six rebounds in 18 minutes, off the bench, against her former USC teammate, Aliyah Boston, and Final Four foe Caitlin Clark. While Cardoso did relatively well, Sky’s #7 pick, Angel Reese, struggled to shoot well in her debut matchup against her college rival, Caitlin Clark.

Despite shooting woes, Reese receives praise from Caitlin Clark

While Chicago rookie Angel Reese had a poor shooting night, she contributed to the game through other means, as her stat sheet read eight points and 13 rebounds on 2-for-9 shooting from the floor. Despite the loss and a poor shooting spree, Reese received praise from Clark,

“The thing about Reese is that she’s been so dominant at what she does ever since we played in high school. She’s always had a knack for being able to rebound the ball and that’s just translated immediately to the WNBA.”

Moving forward, the Chicago Sky will try to secure a victory against the New York Liberty, as they fall to a 3-4 record and will need their upcoming win to break even. The rookie duo should help the team in their pursuit, as the WNBA season has finally begun in full swing.