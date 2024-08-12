Noah Lyles Denies Rumors Accusing Him of Rejecting Adidas’ Invitation for the Brand Favoring Anthony Edwards

Noah Lyles is once again in the crosshairs of many NBA fans. TIME Magazine‘s senior sportswriter Sean Gregory recently reported that Lyles refused an invitation from Adidas for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ shoe release event because he felt that the NBA athlete had undeservedly received a signature shoe release before him. Lyles has finally responded to the claim on his X handle, clarifying that he didn’t mean to disrespect Edwards by declining the offer.

The Track and Field star believes Edwards deserves a signature shoe. He acknowledged Ant-man’s credentials as a top athlete and gave him props for winning the gold medal in the Olympic Men’s basketball competition.

Lyles revealed that he was occupied with other commitments at the time, so he couldn’t make time for Edwards’ shoe release event. On X, he wrote,

”There is a rumor going around that I did not go to [Anthony Edward’s] shoe release because he didn’t deserve it. That is not the case he definitely deserves his shoes he is an amazing player. The problem was finding time based on my prior engagements. Congratulations on Becoming an Olympic champion!”

Earlier, Sean Gregory’s feature on Noah Lyles divulged details about the fractured relationship between the latter and Adidas. The article quoted Lyles blasting Adidas for giving Edwards a signature shoe before him.

He reasoned that the 22-year-old isn’t an NBA champion yet, while he is an Olympic Champion. Why should someone who has never won it all at the top get favorable treatment over him?

The sprinter was also confused by the decision because Adidas hasn’t been a major player in the NBA shoe market when compared to Nike. Therefore, he felt that they could have put their focus on the neglected track-and-field athletes.

The part of the interview where he called out Adidas for giving ANT a lavish signature shoe deal over him went viral. But the other half where he acknowledged Edwards as a superb player didn’t receive any traction. In other words, it appears that Lyles only has a gripe with Adidas in this case, not Edwards.

At any rate, his clarification prompted various sorts of responses. One of the fans urged him to shut down the noise, stating, “They hate you because they ain’t you! don’t let them bring you down man!”

Meanwhile, another fan refused to believe his clarification, saying, “That’s not what you said in that interview[laughing emojis].”

Lyles has built a negative image among various NBA fans for his comments last season. He had termed NBA players arrogant for labeling themselves as world champions after winning an NBA championship.

However, Edwards is one of the most interesting NBA superstars of the future. So it isn’t surprising that Adidas is trying to compete with Nike’s market share by counting on Ant-Man. Hence, the shoe deal for the T-Wolves star came so early.