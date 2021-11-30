“Hey Candace Parker, can you tell me about the lottery numbers tonight?”: When Stephen Curry thanked the NBA on TNT analyst for predicting his 50-point game vs Atlanta Hawks

Ex- WNBA star Candance Parker’s prophecy of Steph Curry dropping 50 points which she tweeted 10 minutes into the game has come true.

Steph Curry is on a mission this season to cross Ray Allen’s all-time 3 pointers made record. His team is also on a mission to bring back “strength in numbers” Dub Nation which has resulted in them being first seeded in Western Conference so far.

But Steph’s 50 points game against the Atlanta Hawks? Nobody saw it coming except the 2 times WNBA champion Candance Parker. She tweeted this 10 minutes into the game:

Steph is gona have 50 tonight…. Anytime you play against a young protégé you gotta let ‘em know 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) November 9, 2021

Steph Curry scored 50 points stephortlessly

Nobody knows what the analyst at TNT saw early in the game but that was quite a prediction. Although Steph Curry shot two 3 pointers in the first minute of the game but still! I mean, after all, it’s a common Steph thing now.

Clearly, Steph Curry did what Candice wanted. Candance Parker was 2 times WNBA MVP. So she knows a thing or two about showing tough love to young guns. Surely prote’ge’ here means Trae Young.

Since his college years, Trae Young has been compared to Steph Curry. And after his last season’s playoff performance he has certainly made a name for himself. But Steph left no doubt that for him scoring is “stephortless”.

Steph shot 9 3-pointers from 19 attempts and shot 50% from the field.

The babyface assassin became the oldest player [33 yrs] to have a 50 points and 10+ assists game in the NBA after the insane stats king Wilt Chamberlain. Clearly, performance like these has made Steph Curry the front-runner in the MVP race.

Nobody knows how many Candace’s predictions will come true. But this one has given her bragging rights for at least for the time being.