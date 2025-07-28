Putting Ozempic Rumors to Rest, Luka Doncic Reveals the Diet That Helped Him Get Fit

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the hot talking points about Luka Doncic lately has been his body weight. Over the past several seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar has been criticized for coming into seasons out of shape, and his lack of conditioning was allegedly part of why the Dallas Mavericks cut him loose. By Doncic’s current appearance, though, he won’t be taking flak for flab in the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

Doncic’s physique has drastically changed since his rookie season. The 6-foot-6 guard entered the league with a relatively thin frame. In his rookie campaign, Doncic weighed 218 pounds. He quickly gained muscle to combat the NBA’s physicality, blossoming to 230 pounds and remaining there.

Doncic uses his size to get to his spots in the post and play through contact. A big downside is that the extra girth limits his mobility. Many attribute his increased injury absences to not being in his best shape.

Luka made it a point this offseason to change that narrative and promptly slimmed down. Rumors began to swirl that the five-time All-NBA First Team member was taking Ozempic to lose weight. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, he put those rumors to rest.

“Obviously, [I want to] be the best that I can be, take care of myself,” Doncic said. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”

Unfortunately, Doncic’s first season with the Lakers didn’t end the way the team would’ve liked. Despite being heavily favored, they lost convincingly in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That outcome sparked a fire in Doncic.

“I’m very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better,” Doncic revealed.

Doncic and his team have revamped their entire approach to their training regimen. Not only are they working out harder, but Luka has also implemented dietary changes. He has remained consistent with a gluten-free, low-sugar diet that includes at least 250 grams of protein and one almond milk–fueled shake a day.

Doncic was already a top-five player when many considered him to be out of shape. The thought that he could yet reach new heights as a player is a scary concept for the rest of the league, one the Lakers are hoping to come to fruition.

The Slovenian star is still only 26 years old. Most players his age aren’t this good so early in their career. As Doncic noted, he didn’t really know what he was doing during his first few years as a pro.

“When I came to the NBA, I was 18. Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect those first four or five years. Then I said, ‘I need to do this,'” Doncic said.

Well, Doncic is certainly doing it, and the results speak for themselves. He looks fantastic. LeBron James doesn’t have much longer in the NBA. With the way Doncic is approaching the upcoming season, the dynamic duo could very well pull off the unexpected.