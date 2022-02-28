Today in NBA History: Stephen Curry drops iconic 40-footer against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder

6 years ago, Stephen Curry dropped his iconic shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder which changed the way the NBA looked at him

Back in 2016, the Golden State Warriors were on a magical run. They started the season 24-0, dropping their first game almost 2 months into the season. The Warriors, coming fresh off a championship, had just tasted victory and wanted more of the same. Stephen Curry, coming off an MVP campaign, was putting up unbelievable numbers and leading the Warriors.

On February 27, 2016, the Warriors were at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, to face Kevin Durant and the Thunder. This was their second meeting that season, with the Dubs having won the first one. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were dominating the game, and had established a 14-point lead at a time. However, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were in no mood to give up. They forced overtime, and Curry took over. The game was tied at 118, with some 10 seconds left, when Russ attempted a shot, which he missed. Andre Iguodala grabbed the rebound, passed it to Curry, and the rest they say is history.

February 27, 2016: Stephen Curry hits a 38-footer with 0.6 left to give the Warriors a 121-118 OT win over the Thunder in OKC.

Coming fresh off an ankle injury, Steph showed no signs of slowing down. He dropped 46 points, on 12-16 shooting from the deep.

Mike Breen, Steve Kerr, and Draymond Green react to Stephen Curry and his ridiculous shot at OKC

It has been six years since Stephen Curry decided to light things up in OKC. To mark the 6th year of the same, the Warriors brought in a few people, who were there to witness the moment, to talk about the same. It started with Draymond Green,

“This is kinda where the legend of Steph grew. It took on another life after this play, this was great!”

Next up was Mike Breen, whose iconic “BANG! BANG!” rings through every Warriors fan’s head as they think of the moment.

“One of the things that struck me just now, while watching this was how the crowd was obviously crushed because it was an Oklahoma City crowd, but at the same time, they realize they were witnessing something unbelievably special.” He continued to talk about his double ‘BANG’, and said, “it was a cumulative emotion because you’d watched them all season long, and Stephen Curry was playing at a level very few ever have ever played at. For him to continue that, in a game where they were down double figures, late in the game, and a game where he came back from an ankle injury and hits one from couple feet inside the half-court. It just said, boy you’re watching something special.”

"This is kind of where the legend of Steph grew." Six years ago today, Stephen Curry made one of the most memorable shots in recent NBA history. Here's the story of that night, as told by those who were there to witness the greatness.

