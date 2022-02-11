“I was drinking for 6 months straight”: Tinashe describes finding out about Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner and how she wrote songs about her breakup with the former Sixers star

Tinashe and Ben Simmons were an item early on in the former LSU forward’s NBA career. Their split sent the singer into a downward spiral.

Tinashe is one of the most talented, versatile artists in pop culture today. She started her public life as a child actress before moving into the music industry in her late teens. Now aged 29, the Lexington (Kentucky) born artist has been on the music scene for over a decade.

Ben Simmons, meanwhile, was an Australian sporting phenomenon who moved to the United States of America to pursue basketball in his High School days. The 6’10” forward made waves on the HS and AAU circuits before going to LSU for his one-and-done program.

Simmons was absolutely tearing it up as a rookie when he met the older Tinashe and they began dating. The couple, however, only dated for 2 months before a split happened.

Tinashe talks about how she felt when she saw Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner dating

Many of us know how bad heartbreaks can hit someone – either first-hand or through watching some else go through it. Tinashe seems to really have loved it with Ben, which is why her life took a turn for the worse following their breakup.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she described how learning about Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner being a couple hit her:

“It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK. I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now.”

Both Tinashe and Simmons seem to be at very different junctures in their lives now. The NBA itself looks completely different from May 2018, and so do Simmons’ jersey colors.