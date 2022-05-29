“Rajon Rondo makes children cry for fun!”: Former Lakers’ champion’s love for ‘Connect Four’ made him get competitive with a bunch of kids

Rajon Rondo is one of the best playmakers in the game. However, he also has a passion for ‘Connect Four’, and has even made kids cry over it!

In 2008, the Boston Celtics won an NBA Championship for the first time in 22 years. The team was led by their ‘Big 3’ consisting of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

However, another key part of their roster at the time was Rajon Rondo. Rondo wasn’t an elite scorer, but his elite playmaking abilities were greatly appreciated by the Celtics.

Averaging 10 points, six assists, and close to two steals in the playoffs, Rajon was integral to Boston’s run to the NBA Championship. He spent nine seasons with the Celtics before turning into a journeyman and moving all around the league.

Also Read: “Rajon Rondo has a ring and Chris Paul will never have one!”: When Playoff Rondo told CP3 he would not achieve glory back in 2009

He would win another championship as part of the 2019-20 LA Lakers, becoming the first player to win a ring with both the Celtics and the Lakers.

Rajon Rondo is obsessed with ‘Connect Four’, so much so he has made kids cry over it

In 2006, Rondo was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 21st pick in the draft. Immediately wishing to make an impact, Rajon decided to volunteer at the local Boys & Girls Club.

However, this act of kindness ended weirdly, due to his obsession with ‘Connect Four’. A game that happened to be the favorite of the children at the club.

Rondo, being as competitive and as obsessed with the game as he was showed no mercy. He even played multiple games at a time and came out on top!

Also Read: ‘Rajon Rondo calls his son a pu**y and pointed a gun at his wife over laundry’: Cavaliers’ guard’s baby mama levies allegations of abuse against him

It’s fascinating to know that even when it comes to facing children, Rajon Rondo plays to win. Perhaps he can become the ‘Connect Four’ champion once he retires from the NBA.