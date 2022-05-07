Basketball

“Steph Curry is making his Mama 100$ richer, turnover by turnover”: How Sonya Curry gets richer every time Steph Curry makes a turnover

"Steph Curry is making his Mama 100$ richer, turnover by turnover": How Sonya Curry gets richer every time Steph Curry makes a turnover
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry owns a mouthpiece with a price tag of $75,000!": When the Warriors star paid hefty fines for his iconic mouthguard
Next Article
RCB green jersey all matches results and records: How many matches RCB won in green jersey?
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving won the 2016 Finals and was angry": NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals former Cavs player facetiming Kobe Bryant during the monumental moment
“Kyrie Irving won the 2016 Finals and was angry”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals former Cavs player facetiming Kobe Bryant during the monumental moment

Kyrie Irving was instrumental in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship  The…