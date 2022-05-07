“Steph Curry is making his Mama 100$ richer, turnover by turnover”: How Sonya Curry gets richer every time Steph Curry makes a turnover

Sonya Curry made a bet with Steph, wherein he has to pay her 100$ per turnover if he makes more than 3 in a game.

Steph Curry and his flamboyance have made him a fan favorite in the NBA. His craft has also made him one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

However, especially earlier in his career, Steph‘s decision-making and clumsiness on the ball was an oft highlighted flaw.

As a solution, his mother Sonya Curry came up with a master plan. She made a bet with him, wherein he has to pay her 100$ per turnover if he makes more than 3 in a game.

Steph took his mom on the bet and initially lost quite a lot of money. Starting in 2013, Sonya fleeced him for around 7600$ by the end of the 2014 season.

The highest Sonya made in a game counts up to $800 with Steph racking up a career-high 11 turnovers a game once.

Steph has steadied his handling and gotten the turnovers down since. Sonya Curry must probably find another bet to motivate her son and to get some money off him in the process.

How has Steph Curry evolved over the years?

From being an undersized guard with unpolished ball skills, Steph has come to be a perennial MVP candidate. While the turnover problem is far behind him, the story of Steph continues to attract eyeballs.

With his unlimited range, his craft on the ball has made him as potent an offensive weapon as ever. Steph has also bulked up and added defensive resilience to his game and become a serviceable defender too.

Steph still has a long way to go in his career. With the Warriors’ talent development and reputation, more championships being added to his resume cannot be ruled out.

