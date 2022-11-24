Real Estate Mogul Hakeem Olajuwon, Who is Worth Over $300 Million, Made $13 Million on A Single Sale

Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon during the game between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Hakeem Shake was used to sully defenders in the paint. Now, the Hakeem Shake could mean making enormous profits with questionable pieces of property! Hakeem Olajuwon made a sale in Houston that is questionable, to say the least.

Hakeem in his prime was nothing short of phenomenal. A talent who was so transcendent that he was picked ahead of Michael Jordan. And while the latter’s mentality is a big reason for his success, Hakeem himself had quite a spotless career.

2 NBA Championships, An MVP, 2 Defensive Player of the Year titles, and a myriad of other accolades to him, Hakeem is one of the best to have graced the game.

But after his NBA career, he found his calling as a real estate mogul and he might be excellent at flipping properties.

Hakeem Olajuwon is a 2-time NBA champion and a real estate mogul worth over $300 million

What if we told you Houston’s biggest real estate mogul is also a 2-time NBA champ and the city’s most revered athlete? That would be true because Hakeem is exactly that.

The 7-footer has built up a portfolio and his net worth has ballooned to well beyond $300 million. By some estimates, it is above that mark.

And a lot of them came about through shrewd deals. One such deal is the talking point of this story. He managed to turn a ‘converted’ swampland into a $13 million profit.

How Nigerian-born NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon built a net worth of $300m through real estate – https://t.co/fou7Sf4Wd2 a networking and reputation building platform pic.twitter.com/4hhcGKJ7Wu — Zim Buddy (@Zimbo2631) October 23, 2021

The Rockets legend used to flip defenders now he flips properties

Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets legend is also great at turning properties and not just defenders. The Dream once sold a piece of swampland for $15 million. How much did he buy it for? Just $2 million.

The markup of $13 million was nothing short of magic. We, nor do the property moguls that first covered this story know how Hakeem managed to swindle the buyers.

The land is located in a prime area of Houston but it is susceptible to flooding. The valuation of the property was also placed at a lowly $5.6 million. That is quite distant from the figure that Olajuwon scooped for it.

Now we know why he is worth over $300 million. The Nigerian NBA legend is quite literally living “the dream”.

