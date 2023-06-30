“Y’all Motherf**kers Better Be Glad I’m Here!”: Julius Randle Reminisces Kobe Bryant’s ‘Epic’ Arrival to the Lakers Team Plane

The Los Angeles Lakers made a tough decision in 2004 by opting a young Kobe Bryant to be the centerpiece of their franchise. The Lakers’ front office decided to let go of Shaquille O’Neal after a rift in the core became inevitable following an ugly public feud between the team’s two superstars. Shaq was by far the most dominant player in the LA side’s three-peat campaign leading up to the divorce. But the Lakers still decided to go with Kobe, allowing the Diesel to move to Miami. This decision would pay its dividends in a few years when Kobe would lead the Lakers to two back-to-back NBA championships. However, things would start to fall apart for the LakeShow toward the dusk of the Mamba’s illustrious career.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s legacy will forever be remembered by posterity for the things it exemplifies. The Mamba was a staunch advocate for leaving every last drop of one’s soul on the basketball court. The stories of his unmatched work ethic and ‘killer’ mindset have inspired generations of athletes and professionals from other fields as well. And they still continue to do so.

Advertisement

However, Kobe’s last years in LA saw him be frustrated with the inadequacies of the then Lakers roster. The five-time NBA Champion would even complain to the Lakers’ management that the incompetence within the team is hurting his potential. His reaction to the Lakers celebrating a win following an eight-game losing streak in the above video really sums the atmosphere in the locker room back then. New York Knicks star Julius Randle, who was a new recruit at the time, detailed during a recent podcast appearance, how Kobe expressed his disappointment against the Lakers roster toward the end of his career.

Julius Randle tells a riveting Kobe Bryant story

In the last two seasons of Kobe’s career, the Lakers finished second to last and last in the Western Conference respectively. Therefore, it’s pretty obvious that the LA side didn’t have the best roster in the league. The mediocrity of the team would irk the Mamba in his last years in the league.

Therefore, it goes without saying that Kobe didn’t have the best of relationships with the majority of players in the team. During a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Julius Randle explained how the Lakers legend would lash out at his teammates at times. Randle revealed an instance during the podcast when Bryant made the whole team wait for an hour on the plane:

“We were waiting on the plane. Bro it was like an hour. And the plane ain’t leaving without Kob. He get there, everybody happy he getting on the plane, right? But we being sarcastic, we like, ‘Heeey! Kob Welcome!’ And he was like, ‘Man, y’all motherf**kers better be glad I’m here.’ And then sat down-Didn’t say nothing the whole flight.”

Advertisement

The entire crew of the podcast burst out laughing after hearing the story. Later on, Randle and Paul George discussed how there would be a golf cart next to Kobe’s helicopter to carry him to and fro, even if the distance is minimal. And Kobe would walk into the helicopter wearing shades like a boss. Both PG13 and JR felt nostalgic recalling the majestic antics of the 2008 NBA MVP.

Randle also talked about Kobe’s last game

Kobe Bryant’s last game was a memorable experience for NBA fans across the world. The Mamba exceeded all expectations in the game and ended up with 60 points, shooting 22 for 50 from the floor.

The game closed the curtains on his legendary career. Therefore, Kobe made sure to make the most of it. In fact, he would pretty much retain the ball throughout the contest despite not shooting very efficiently. Kobe even resorted to threatening teammates, as Randle revealed on Paul George’s podcast, who wanted to attempt a field goal. That does seem like something Kobe would do.