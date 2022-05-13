“Am I cheating on Stephen Curry, or am I cheating on my children?”: When Ayesha Curry talked about how she felt like she was betraying her family with Jada Pinkett Smith

NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry once talked about how she felt like she was cheating on her family

Whenever people think of power couples in the NBA, there are a few names that have grown to represent that tag. We have Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade, LeBron James and Savannah James, and obviously, we have Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry.

Steph and Ayesha met in a church youth group. They were 15 and 14 at that time. They reconnected when Ayesha was in LA, pursuing her acting career, and Steph was in Davidson. The duo got married in 2011, and have been together since.

Steph has established himself as a household name in the NBA world. He has achieved plenty in his NBA career and is going to keep adding to that. On the other hand, Ayesha is an actor, a celebrity chef, a published author, has her own restaurants, and runs her own business.

Back in 2019, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with the Curry ladies, and there, Ayesha revealed one of the biggest regrets of her work life.

Ayesha Curry talks to Jada Pinkett Smith about one of her greatest challenges

Back in 2019, Jada Pinkett Smith, along with Willow and Gammy made their way to the Curry Family residence in North Carolina. There, they sat down with Sonya Curry(Steph’s mother), Ayesha Curry, Sydel Curry-Lee(Steph’s sister), and Callie Rivers Curry(Seth Curry’s wife and Doc Rivers’ daughter). They sat down for a special episode of the Red Table Talk.

The life of an NBA family was discussed, where Sonya talked about Dell and raising her children. Ayesha talked about Steph, raising her children, and managing her career. During the episode, Ayesha mentioned how difficult it is to manage work life and home. She said,

“It hasn’t been easy. It’s been really hard trying to balance work life, mom life, and being a wife. Sometimes I wanna give up the work-life because I feel like am I cheating my children of my quality time with them? Am I cheating my husband of me being solely there for him?”

Well, I guess Ayesha found her balance, and it has been working out really well. Steph is back to the Playoffs and is one win away from the Conference Finals. Riley, Ryan, and Canon are absolutely incredible. Her work has been going well too.