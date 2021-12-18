“Tyler Herro has to be the frontrunner right now”: JJ Redick explains the case for Miami Heat star to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22

JJ Redick believes that Tyler Herro has shot into a significant lead for the 6th Man of the Year race. The Heat guard has been on fire this season.

Tyler Herro was one of the Miami Heat’s biggest stories from the NBA Finals run during the Bubble. The rookie, at that time, had contributed double-digit points in each of their playoff games till the Finals.

However, 2020-21 came about with much of an offseason for the Finals-bound Miami Heat. They struggled mightily – individually, and as a team – for the whole of the season. Floundering in the playoffs during the first round against the Bucks was almost a given.

Herro seems to have taken his latest playoff a**-whooping to his heart. There comes a point in many NBA players’ careers when they realize they need to put in more work to progress.

Herro seems to have reached that phase this past season. He used his extended offseason to polish his scoring moves and improve his physique. The results have been totally stellar.

Herro has upped his scoring average by 5 points to now become a 20 ppg guy. He’s achieved this improved production on virtually the same efficiency as before.

JJ Redick believes the Sixth Man of the Year trophy belongs to Tyler Herro this year

JJ Redick sees the Miami Heat youngster running away with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy. Unless some drastic changes take place, the 15-year NBA veteran assured his listeners that Herro would definitely be the best bet for the award:

“To me, and FanDuel, obviously with the odds-backed system, the frontrunner right now has to be Tyler Herro. The counting stats are there. For the most part, the efficiency’s there. I think it’s his to lose at this point.”

“The only scenario in which he doesn’t win the award this year is if his counting stats go down, his efficiency goes way down and the Heat end up as a .500 team, then I think the award’s wide open for the winning.”

