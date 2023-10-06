“Sabrina Ionescu Does Much More Than I Do!”: Klay Thompson Praises NY Liberty Star, 2 Days Before WNBA Finals Against LV Aces

The WNBA’s expansion plans recently resulted in the Golden State Warriors being awarded a franchise starting in 2025. The Bay Area franchise will also play at the Chase Center and is the 13th WNBA team that will become part of the league. After the announcement, Warriors’ Klay Thompson was asked about the WNBA players who most closely resembled his game. He initially named Sabrina Ionescu and had some choice praise for the New York Liberty star. The clip was posted by the Golden State Warriors on their YouTube channel.

However, Thompson proceeded to name multiple stars who he also liked, and finally revealed that Mayan Moore was his favorite WNBA star. The interview happened just 2 days before the Ionescu will be suiting up for the Liberty in the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces.

Klay Thompson names Sabrin Ionescu when asked about a WNBA player who resembles him

Thompson did not have a straightforward answer when asked about the WNBA. He initially said that it was Sabrina Ionescu who he thought most closely resembled him.

However, Thompson went on to claim that Ionescu was a triple-double threat every night, and did much more than he did in NBA games. One half of the Splash Brothers, Klay then went on to name multiple WNBA stars that he liked:

“Wow, it’s a great question. Gosh, I mean, I would say Sabrina but she [Sabrina Ionescu] does much more than I do. She is a triple-double threat every night. I mean, I love watching Caitlin Clark, I know she is not in the league yet but she is obviously going there just because of her ability to pull up from anywhere and score from anywhere. Ryan Howard for the Atlantic Dream, she is one of the better young players. Mayan Moore was my favorite, I got to spend time with her during the Olympics.”

Thompson obviously thinks that each of the above players has some similarity with him. He named Caitlin Clark because of her ability to score from anywhere on the court. Clark is still playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is expected to enter the NBA in the next draft.

While Thompson also sees similarities in Ryan Howard, he went on to reveal that it was 4-time champion Mayan Moore who was his favorite WNBA player of all time. Of course, the fact that he initially named Ionescu comes at a time when she is expected to be heavily involved in the development of the Bay Area WNBA franchise.

LV Aces expected to win second straight championship against NY Liberty

The LV Aces boasts multiple top players including the likes of A’Ja Wilson, Chelsea Grey, and Kelsey Plum. They won the 2022 WNBA Championship after defeating the Connecticut Sun, and are the favorites to win this time around as well. The Liberty, on the other hand, will be counting on the likes of Ionescu and Brianna Stewart to get them over the line.

While the Aces have arguably the most difficult opponents, Ionescu’s team won the recent Commissioners Cup which saw them produce an 82-63 victory over the Aces. With the Finals delicately set up, the LV Aces will be hungry for both revenge and a second straight championship.