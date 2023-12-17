“F**king Right!”: Anthony Edwards’ Newest $120 Product Gets ‘Massive’ Endorsement from Timberwolves Teammate

Adidas has officially released Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe line AE1, priced at $120. The brand has heavily marketed the shoe since September and the build-up has been spearheaded by Edwards himself. However, it seems like his teammates are also determined to hype his sneakers up.

During the post-game interview after the Timberwolves’ 127-109 win against the Pacers, Edwards and his teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a hilarious exchange in the locker room. In this X( formerly Twitter) video posted by SneakerReporter, the Minnesota shooting guard could be seen talking to reporters about the adjustments the team made in the second half.

As Edwards was about to relay his thoughts, Alexander-Walker came into the locker room and shouted, “Go buy some AE1 y’all. Go buy some AE1.” After hearing it, Edwards said with a smile, ”Fu**ing right!”

The two continued to exchange friendly words before Edwards revealed that the shoes had been sold out on the first day of release. The success of AE1 further stamps Edwards’ authority in the league as his stardom hits a new high each day.

Ant made a bold decision to sign an endorsement deal with Adidas in December 2020. Many fans were surprised that he didn’t sign with Nike, which is the usual choice for top-rated athletes.

During the summer, the 2020 #1 draft pick started to work on the idea behind the signature shoe. In May, the company and the athlete started to drop hints about the signature sneaker, solidifying their partnership further. In September, Adidas finally unveiled the designs of Anthony Edwards’ maiden shoes. The color scheme of the shoes has captured a lot of attention. The Timberwolves Guard has attributed the idea to Kevin Durant, who is the favorite player of the 22-year-old.

Kevin Durant inspired Anthony Edwards

Edwards once revealed that he had drawn the idea of colorway schemes and naming of shoes after family members from Kevin Durant. During his interview with Boardroom earlier this month, he stated, ”Crazy thing about it was, my first time seeing like somebody do a shoe, pertaining to someone in the family was KD. Aunt Pearl. When I saw him do that, I remember telling my brother, like, Imma make shoes for everybody that I love.”

His debut shoe AE1 is named “With Love”. They have the pink and peach color schemes because these were the favorite colors of Edwards’ mother and grandmother, who are no more with us. More such family-themed shoes are on the way.