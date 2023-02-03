“Kobe Bryant Was a Real Superhero!”: When NFL GOAT Tom Brady Remembered the Lakers Legend and His Best Quality

HomeSearch

Raahib Singh
|Published 03/02/2023

In the sports world, there are a lot of players who are good at what they do. These players get love from their teams and from the game’s aficionados. Then come the players that transcend the team limit, and often, the sport’s limits. They rise to such a level that they gain love and affection from people who don’t even follow the sport. Kobe Bryant was one of them.

Bryant not only was an NBA legend, but also someone who was known for fighting for the right causes. He was a very avid supporter of the WNBA and often was seen fighting for bettering their lives. When Kobe passed away in 2020, it not only shook the basketball world, but it impacted people from all around.

NFL GOAT and 7x Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, was one of them.

Tom Brady talked about Kobe Bryant and his impact

Just like Kobe, Tom Brady was another sporting legend who transcended beyond the boundaries of his own sport. Brady just finished playing his 23rd season in the NFL at the age of 45. He’s inspired not only millions of people worldwide, but also the best athletes in the world, including LeBron James.

In September 2020, nearly eight months after Kobe’s death, Tampa Bay Buccaneers put out a video with Tom Brady talking about Mamba’s legacy.

“He had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves. I think that’s why I will miss him the most. Because we all know the world needs more leadership and positivity.”

“That’s what made Kobe a real superhero. He spoke about mentality with such conviction, about the idea that, if you truly believed in something you could achieve it… you could overcome the obstacles in your path. And not just that, he walked the walk and did the work. He pushed others to find that same confidence. He was the real life superhero our world needs.”

It is clear that Kobe’s death impacted Brady a lot, and made him introspect. Right after the Lakers legend’s demise, Brady had also penned a message for him.

Tom Brady penned ‘What’s Important?’ after Kobe’s death

Kobe’s passing came as a shock to many of us, and Tom Brady was gravely affected by the same as well. He penned down a five-paragraph message on his Twitter days after the tragic accident with the topic, What’s Really Important?

He talked about the shoes Kobe left behind and who has to fill them. It was a beautiful message that we should all save and go through once in a while to remember what’s really important.

