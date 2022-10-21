“Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook Created This Environment!”: Skip Bayless Goes After TNT Analyst for Defending Lakers Star

FS1 analyst comes after TNT’s Reggie Miller for defending Russell Westbrook over his terrible shooting and Lakers fans

The Los Angeles Lakers were back home tonight, to take on the Clippers in a Battle of L.A. After losing to Golden State on Opening Night, the Lakers would like to change the course of their season on their home opener.

The Clippers are playing their first game this season, and the fans were excited to see Kawhi Leonard and John Wall back in action. The game is being called by TNT’s Reggie Miller, Candace Parker, and Kevin Harlan.

We heard Reggie defending Russell Westbrook early in the game against the relentless Lakers fans. However, his take didn’t sit well with Skip Bayless and Lakers fans alike. They came after him on Twitter.

Skip Bayless and Lakers Twitter goes after Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller spoke up about Russell Westbrook and said, “I don’t know how he can function in an environment like this.”

This didn’t really sit well with Skip Bayless. He took it to Twitter to get back at the TNT analyst.

Reggie Miller just chastised Laker fans for “gasping” as Westbrook tried a corner three. Reggie: “I don’t know how he can function in an environment like this.” Reggie, he CREATED this environment. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 21, 2022

Skip wasn’t the only one. Lakers Twitter agreed with Bayless and chimed in as well.

Reggie Miller going this hard for Russ on the same day Ham kinda sorta told everyone Russ trolled an injury to avoid coming off the bench is certainly a look — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) October 21, 2022

Reggie Miller not tired of sucking Russ off yet?! We gotta hear this bullshit for two straight games??? — 🦅 /✌️ (@KenHeLive) October 21, 2022

Reggie Miller: *defends Westbrook and Carrie’s water for him for multiple days* *Anthony Davis goes out* Reggie Miller: WHO IS GOING TO SCORE IN THIS LINEUP WITH LEBRON — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) October 21, 2022

whats crazy is Reggie Miller saying “now the question is who is going to score the basketball?” Idk I would hope the dude who’s making 50M would. — Nate Capalot (@LeNooshi) October 21, 2022

Russell Westbrook and his shooting woes

As we all know, Russell Westbrook isn’t the best shooter in the NBA. Before he joined the Lakers, he was a decent long-range shooter. However, since he’s joined the Purple and Gold, his long-range shooting has only trended downwards.

Last season, Westbrook shot around 29% from the deep. These arent the kind of numbers one would expect someone drawing almost $50 Million to put up. This season, we saw him airball open triples last game.

Tonight has been no better for Russ. He’s 0-11 from the field, and 0-6 from the deep. While Reggie defending Russ is right, but Westbrook needed to do better, if he wants the Lakers fans to back off.