“Who Would Have Thought the Splash Brothers Have Poole Party”: Klay Thompson has Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes in Splits

Klay Thompson heaps praises of teammate Jordan Poole, adding how the 23-year-old has contributed to the Splash Brothers.

Coming off their 4th championship in 8-years, the Golden State Warriors aren’t going away anytime soon, given the roster has a perfect mix of seasoned veterans and budding talents. Shooting continues to be the nuclear weapon of the Bay Area team.

While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson arguably form one of the backcourts in NBA history, the arrival of Jordan Poole has only made them stronger. Coming off a breakthrough season, JP has blossomed into a lethal shooter, especially from long-range.

Steph presented Jordan Poole with a trophy for being the best free-throw shooter last season 🪣 pic.twitter.com/vYmcvnlo8r — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 10, 2022

Drafted as the 28th pick in the 2019 draft, Poole has paid Dub Nation early dividends. Coming off the bench on most nights, the former G-league player averaged 18.5 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 3.0 RPG on close to 45% shooting from the field last season.

During a segment on the All The Smoke podcast, Warriors guard Klay Thompson stated how destiny played a role in the Splash Brothers transitioning into the Poole Party.

Klay Thompson pays Jordan Poole the ultimate compliment.

As the Warriors’ Big 3 of Curry, Thompson, and Green age gracefully, Dub Nation need not worry about their future, with coach Steve Kerr and crew helping talents like Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody blossom.

Nonetheless, Thompson and Curry may have already found the 3rd addition to their shooting unit in JP, who does possess the long-range gene.

“And obviously what Jordan Poole has become. Who would have thought the Splash Brothers would have Poole Party. I mean, that’s gotta be destiny, the stars aligned for that one, my goodness, and he plays like Steph too, that’s crazy.”

Klay “Who would’ve thought the splash bros have poole party. That’s gotta be destiny” Yeah we all agree it’s destiny 🫡💙💛 pic.twitter.com/wy9dakfrTq — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) October 21, 2022

Maybe the trio could use the nickname veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith coined for them, which was Lethal Weapon 3.

Jordan Poole signs an extension.

Amid all the rumors post the Green-Poole punching incident, Dub Nation would breathe a sigh of relief on learning about JP signing the 4-years $140 million extension.

Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors, his agents tell @wojespn. Sides are completing final details today and a formal agreement is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/lA8KGzKzP0 — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2022

Many have JP contending for the MIP award in the upcoming season, with the ceiling being as high as an All-Star selection.

