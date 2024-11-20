“Remember When Lakers Got Anthony Davis?”: Richard Jefferson Compares ‘Inside the NBA’ Joining ESPN to 2019 Lakers Trade

With TNT licensing the rights for ‘Inside the NBA’ to ABC and ESPN, fans are ecstatic that the beloved show would continue beyond the ongoing season. However, joy isn’t the only feeling the move has brought to ESPN employees. It has brought a sense of uncertainty as well.

With two analysts from the network joining the ‘Road Trippin’ podcast, co-host Allie Clifton asked Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins about their feelings regarding ESPN’s licensing deal for ‘Inside the NBA’.

“Professional sports is very similar to professional broadcasting,” Jefferson said. “Sometimes, if a team gets a really big free agent, that means other people are about to go.”

RJ has first-hand experience with this as he was among the players brought to Cleveland during LeBron James’ second stint there. It earned Rich an NBA championship, but it also got a few players booted off the team. He referenced another move made by a James-led team to communicate his concerns.

“Do you remember when the Lakers got AD [Anthony Davis] and they had to give away all this young talent? You know, that’s part of the nature,” he explained.

Jefferson has been at ESPN since 2019, and even though he’s one of the analysts that provides coverage during games for the sporting network, he is cognizant of how ‘Inside the NBA’ could affect his job security.

“People will be like, ‘Well, that doesn’t affect you.’ It does when you’re paying that crew 1oo million dollars,” the 44-year-old added. He clarified that his statement isn’t a dig at the Inside Guys, who he holds in immense respect, but just an analysis of how the situation could affect ESPN employees like him.

“My contract is up at the end of the year so, I don’t know what that means for me, but I’m happy where I’m at,” Jefferson admitted. Whether the acquisition of ‘Inside the NBA’ allows him to remain where he is, is yet to be seen.

Will acquiring ‘Inside the NBA’ lead to the ousting of ESPN analysts?

The 21-time Emmy Award-winning show comes with a big bill to foot. Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith reportedly earns around $16 million from TNT while ‘The Godfather’, Ernie Johnson, nets about $5 million himself.

Charles Barkley, who has been a staple on TNT since 2000, signed a 10-year extension in 2022 that’s estimated to be worth $200 million.

Not only does that amount far exceed Barkley’s earnings from the NBA, it parallels the massive contract signed by Shaquille O’Neal. However, the four-time NBA champion is not signed with Turner Sports for the 2025-26 season.

Reports have suggested that the Big Diesel could leverage the recent licensing deals to negotiate an even higher payout for his next contract. As Richard Jefferson pointed out, that money could come out of ESPN’s existing budget for basketball coverage.

With analysts like Jefferson and Stephen A. Smith due to extend their contracts after this season, the move might have sowed some insecurity within the sporting network’s offices. They have already been on a downsizing trend over the last few years at the behest of their parent company, Disney, and it’s unclear if more layoffs can be expected now that ESPN is licensing ‘Inside the NBA’.