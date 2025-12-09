Rich Paul Implies Austin Reaves Should ‘Embrace’ Sixth Man Role Like Manu Ginobili

Even though they are in a transitional season, over the last month or so, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a Western Conference contender with a 17-6 record. A large reason for that success has been courtesy of Austin Reaves. The Lakers star has become the X-factor in the eyes of many, including LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul.

Not many people thought Reaves would rise to become the second-best player on the Lakers this season. But over a course of 20 games, Reaves is averaging a ridiculous 28.4 points along with 6.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He has been so impressive that he has managed to make LeBron James’ slow start an afterthought.

Although Reaves has been exceptional, some people still have doubts about whether he can be the second-best player on a championship-level team. Max Kellerman is one of those people. In an ideal world, Kellerman believes Reaves would be best coming off the bench.

“Ideally, Austin Reaves is [Manu Ginobili],” Kellerman said on the Game Over podcast. “In an ideal world, on a championship team, he’s the killer sixth man.”

The mere thought of Reaves as a sixth man would cause any opposing coaching staff to have nightmares. However, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul went in depth as to why Kellerman’s assertion may be difficult to accomplish.

“But he’s paid as a starter,” Paul proclaimed.

Reaves may be receiving starter-type money, but by no means is it too much for a bench player. The 6-foot-5 guard is currently in year three of his four-year $53.8 million deal. This season, he is earning just under $14 million.

Of course, that number will certainly increase once he declines his player option for next season. It is rare to see players earn starter-level money while coming off the bench. Although it may be difficult, Paul doesn’t believe it’s impossible.

“What I’m saying is Ginobili was paid as a starter. The Spurs made that decision. You know what Ginobili did? He embraced it. It’s those types of decisions to be made,” Paul said.

Ginobili’s sacrifice allowed the Spurs to win four NBA championships with him on the roster. However, Reaves would have to accept a major ego hit for that to happen. Having a player such as him off the bench would be a massive advantage against the rest of the NBA teams. Unfortunately for Paul and Kellerman, their idea will most likely never come to fruition.