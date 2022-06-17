“James Wiseman literally got carried by Stephen Curry and is posing like Kobe Bryant”: NBA Twitter roasts the Warriors youngster for a posting a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy

Despite not playing a single game of the 2021-2022 season, James Wiseman can call himself an NBA champion.

The Golden State Warriors have done it! Naysayers said that their dominance has come to an end, but Stephen Curry had plans to prove all his doubters wrong. After being riddled with injuries for the past few years, and being at the bottom-most position of the standings, Steve Nash’s boys have shown a lot of resilience and have won the 2022 NBA Championship.

The @warriors put a bow on the #NBA75 season with a Game 6 win to become the 2021-22 NBA champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/72yrh7E4XX — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

This GSW squad has several first-time champions including the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, among many others. However, the case of James Wiseman seems to be the most amusing of all.

The 2nd pick of the 2021 Draft had an impressive rookie year averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in the 39 games he played. However, the seven-foot big man missed the entirety of the 2021-202 campaign after complications stemming from knee surgery in April 2021.

Despite having played 0 games this season, Wiseman will have an NBA title on his resume.

NBA Twitter troll James Wiseman for posting a Kobe Bryant-esque photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy

After the trophy presentation ceremony concluded, Wiseman posted a photo on Instagram holding the Larry O’Brien trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wiseman (@bigticket_j13)

As soon as James uploaded the photo, NBA Twitter trolled him.

James Wiseman in the Warriors locker room 😅 pic.twitter.com/7fN5NzoGyJ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 17, 2022

they doubted him said he couldn’t do it but he overcame the odds and is finally an NBA champion congratulations to James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/Y8wDPZKfFF — csb (@itsCSB__) June 17, 2022

James Wiseman so shameless but I can’t hate lmao. pic.twitter.com/2bnHHGqgCX — ᴀᴄʜ™🌐 (@StepbackAch) June 17, 2022

How James Wiseman helped the Warriors win the title: pic.twitter.com/NoIWvFdiFl — Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) June 17, 2022

he thinks he did something 🤣😭 give yo ring to steph — teddy (@certifiednugget) June 17, 2022

got an A in the project — steve (@Steevn_x) June 17, 2022

Hate him all you want, he can call himself an NBA champion.

Over the past few months, we have seen the 21-year-old progress on the court. It is only about time we get to watch the big fellow in action at the Summer League.

