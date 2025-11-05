Richard Jefferson Elaborates on How Kyrie Irving’s Return Will Help Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks

The beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season hasn’t been too kind to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite landing the top overall pick and selecting Cooper Flagg, the standout rookie hasn’t been able to impact winning. The Mavericks currently hold a 2-5 record, which is the second-worst in the Western Conference. Many expected Flagg to burst onto the scene, but that hasn’t been the case. Richard Jefferson believes that will change once Kyrie Irving eventually returns to the court.

Everyone knew this would be a somewhat difficult start to the season for the Mavericks. The main reason was due to the team being without Kyrie Irving to kick things off. He continues to rehab from an ACL injury suffered last season. That leaves an apparent hole at the point guard position.

Many believed the signing of D’Angelo Russell was to temporarily replace Irving, yet the Mavs decided to entrust those responsibilities to Cooper Flagg. Although he has the tools, he hasn’t been able to play to his fullest capabilities.

Flagg is currently averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds on 38.8% shooting from the field. Those numbers could certainly increase with Irving on the court, and Jefferson explains why.

“I think having a person create lanes and angles for Cooper Flagg is huge,” Jefferson said on The Road Trippin’ Show. “If Kyrie’s in the paint and sends it to Cooper Flagg, now Coop is going downhill with angles, people closing out to him.”

Flagg hasn’t been able to capitalize on his explosiveness since he has been setting the table for everyone else. As a result, instead of facing a scrambling defense, all five defenders are in position with their eyes toward Flagg. That is an extremely difficult position to put an 18-year-old rookie.

Irving’s impact isn’t only toward X’s and O’s. Channing Frye revealed what the presence of a player of the calibre of Irving can do to the confidence of the team as a whole.

“Even the swag of that is different,” Frye said. “Your confidence going on the road with a guy like Kyrie and a healthy AD for a young rookie is huge.”

Flagg won’t have to handle so much of an offensive burden. One of the main reasons the Mavericks were so intriguing once they landed Flagg was his ability to fit seamlessly with this roster. Without Irving and a healthy Anthony Davis, this is nowhere close to the same situation.

As of now, fans will have to wait until 2026, at the earliest, for Irving to return. The team remains optimistic that he will be back this season. If that is the case, the Mavericks have the tools to be a dark-horse contender in the West.