“I want what Russell Westbrook is having!”: Raptors’ Fred VanVleet hilariously roasts Lakers star after near triple-double performance in win vs Warriors

Raptors star Fred VanVleet hilariously roasts Russell Westbrook while talking about his near triple-double performance vs Warriors

Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors have now handed the Warriors their 6th loss of the season.

Now, before you Dubs fans get annoyed at us, yes, none of your key players were even in the city. And we aren’t arguing with that notion. We’re just saying, the only thing the Raptors could have done, was defeat the team that was in front of them, something they did fairly comfortably.

Toronto ended the first quarter, being up 18-31, and the first half, up 42-63. And while Golden State did make a push in the second half, it never quite seemed like the Raptors were going to relinquish their lead, with the game ending with the score of 100-119.

Most players on the home team had a very good game. But Fred VanVleet especially was very impressive.

In 33 minutes, the man had 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists to go along with 3 steals, while shooting 52.9% from the field, and 60% from beyond the arc.

After the game, VanVleet was asked about his near triple-double performance against the Dubs. And let’s just say, Russell Westbrook is not going to like his response to the question.

Fred VanVleet wants ‘Westbrook treatment’ from his teammates on the Toronto Raptors

Before we start here, we will say one thing. Russell Westbrook is the unequivocal king of triple-doubles. And as much as the NBA community pulls his leg for it, even if his teammates were going out of their way to help him, it is still incredibly difficult to do what he has done.

With that being said though, even we have to admit, not all of his rebounds are as genuine as they come. Sometimes, we do indeed see his teammates clearing out to give him the rebound. And it appears that Fred VanVleet wants the exact same treatment from his teammates.

Peep the tweet below.

“My teammates don’t give me the Westbrook treatment and get out the way so I’m gonna have to have a word with them.” – Fred VanVleet on falling 3 rebounds shy of a triple double (h/t @vivekmjacob ) pic.twitter.com/G8pGkqkFCp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 19, 2021

It’s common courtesy in the NBA to help a brother out when they’re close to a triple-double, no matter who that player is. So yes, perhaps a talk is absolutely necessary between Fred VanVleet and his teammates.

Such gut-wrenching disasters must never be allowed to happen again.

