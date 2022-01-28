“Right now we’re a wildly entertaining team. I just want to be entertaining, don’t want to be wild!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the team’s recent performances, after win over the Timberwolves

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the team’s recent performances, says he wants to take away the wild aspect

The Golden State Warriors are back! After a month and a half long painful period, they showed us they’re back to being themselves tonight. Taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors put up excellent numbers in their 124-115 win. After a team-wide shooting slump, that ensued for over a month, the Dubs broke their shackles tonight.

Starting strong from the get-go itself, the Warriors made 21 threes tonight, on 36 attempts. This is the most they’ve connected from the distance in a long time. Steve Kerr was obviously very pleased with his team and their effort. Stephen Curry led the effort with his 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, all on 6/10 shooting from the deep. Klay Thompson had a season-high 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 5/9 shooting from the deep. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole added 19 points each, on 5/8 and 3/4 shooting from the deep.

Steve Kerr wants to control the wild aspect of the Warriors, keep them limited to entertaining

After having three very close, exhilarating games, the Warriors have started to gain confidence and do better. Following that dominant win on the Mavericks, they kept the Wolves at bay tonight. After the game, Steve Kerr talked about the same.

“Right now, we are wildly entertaining and I just want to be entertaining. I don’t want to be wild.” Steve Kerr needs the Warriors to clean up their game moving forward pic.twitter.com/or8NpynqRP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Kerr admitted that while the Dubs won’t shoot this well every day, they’re getting to where they want to be. He also talked about how he was never worried about Steph, and how that’s paid off.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “I haven’t worried about Steph for the last month… I just know Steph Curry is one of the players in the league and he’s going to make a lot of threes.” 💯 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 28, 2022

It was an impressive win, just what the Dubs needed before they host the Nets for their final game of the homestand.