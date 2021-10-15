“Riley Curry stole my phone, and uploaded videos to iCloud!”: When Ayesha Curry talked about how her and Stephen Curry’s eldest daughter took one of her old phones without permission

When Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s eldest daughter Riley Curry stole Ayesha’s old phone and brought it to a Warriors’ game

Technology has taken a major role in the 21st century. Times have changed and everything is different from what it was around 20 years ago. The same applies to parenthood as well. Raising children in today’s age isn’t the same way that children born back in the 90s and early 2000s were. Doesn’t matter if you’re a commoner or a superstar, the same shift has impacted all.

Also Read: “Why hasn’t Kevin Durant still not spoken to Kyrie Irving?”: Sources suggest Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine might have stained his relationship with KD

Back in 2019, Ayesha Curry was on Access, promoting her new show, Family Food Fight. There she talked about her new show, and how it’s a fun event for the whole family. She also discussed how Stephen Curry contributes towards cooking and his 5 ingredient pasta. While chatting, the hosts took Ayesha to a new segment, called ‘Ayesha’s Parenting Playbook’.

Ayesha Curry reveals how Riley once stole her phone

During the segment, there were a lot of parenting situations thrown at Ayesha. Her replies for the same just went to show how good parents she and Steph are, and how well mannered their kids are. However, when the hosts asked Ayesha if Riley had a phone yet, she revealed a hilarious incident.

Back in 2019, the Warriors were still in the middle of their iconic run, and it was a wonderful time to be in the Bay. One of the days, Ayesha Curry and the kids went to watch Stephen Curry and the Warriors play. Ayesha walked into the arena when her iCloud showed her a new video uploaded. It was Riley, who had gotten hold of her old phone, and claimed it as hers.

To deal with the situation, Ayesha demanded Riley to return the phone, unless she wants to go phone-less till High School.

Also Read: “I hear some players want me to be defunded for criticizing Kyrie Irving”: Stephen A. Smith sends out a stern warning to Marcus Morris and Stephen Jackson

Safe to say, Ayesha got her old phone back pretty quickly. With kids as young as the Currys have, there sure are a lot of such incidents bound to happen. Riley was a hit from all the way back during Steph’s 2014-15 speeches, and she still continues to bedazzle.