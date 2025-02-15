Rising Star Champ Ryan Dunn Sets Sight on Kevin Durant, Team Shaq for All-Star Game Matchup

February 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team G-League guard Dink Pate (1) of the Mexico City Capitanes drives to the basket against Team C forward Ryan Dunn (0) of the Phoenix Suns and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) of the Golden State Warriors during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In a stellar performance on Friday night, Team C reigned victorious, winning the Rising Stars game and stamping their ticket to the mini All-Star Game tournament. Despite great displays from many players, one defensive specialist stood out. Suns forward Ryan Dunn thrived in his first taste of All-Star Weekend. He now has his eyes set on going head-to-head with teammate Kevin Durant under the brightest lights.

Dunn isn’t the most explosive scorer but makes his presence felt whenever he is on the court. He played only 8 minutes in Team C’s first game against Team T and finished with only two points, but he captured three assists. In their Finals matchup against Team G-League, Dunn showcased why he is one of the most-prized young players.

Despite playing only about 3 minutes in his second and final game, Dunn was the most impactful player on the court, finishing with a team-high net rating of plus 15. However, Dunn and Team C will have their hands full in their first matchup on All-Star Sunday night. Team C will face off against Team Shaq, which has LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Durant on the same team. Although those names brew intimidation, Dunn is not backing down from the challenge. He said,

“I’m excited. Going to be a lot of emotions inside, a little bit of nervousness, but still out there competing. Trying to go get that too and try to win the whole thing Sunday.”

The Suns rookie kept it simple when discussing the upcoming matchup. He didn’t send any shots toward the All-Stars. Instead, he highlighted his nerves and excitement for the opportunity—one that wouldn’t have been possible without the new Rising Stars format, which Dunn favors for its blend of flow and competitiveness.

Dunn’s standout rookie season

One of the biggest gripes with the 2024 NBA Draft Class is the lack of bonafide star power. However, there is a great amount of top-tier role players. Many have become essential figures on playoff-contending teams, with Dunn as a prime example.

Coming into the NBA, there was no doubt that Dunn would be a great defender. His defensive prowess was the most attractive aspect of his game. The concerns were with his offensive productivity. To start the season, Dunn showed that he’s capable of providing spacing shooting 39.5% from three-point range.

That number has since fallen to 31% but teams have to guard him honestly. Durant is one of many within the Suns organization, who have praised the young forward. “He came to my academy over the summer and got it in with us,” Durant said. “That young punk just gotta keep working, man.”

“He came to my academy.” “You never invited me to your academy.” The start of Kevin Durant and rookie Ryan Dunn interaction after Suns comeback win over Clippers. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/MxGK6sRuOi — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 1, 2024



Durant sees the potential that Dunn has to be a successful player in this league. As he continues to improve his game, the 6-foot-6 two-way forward has the opportunity to have a long NBA career.