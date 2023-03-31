“Robert Horry Was the Real James Bond”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Hilarious Thoughts on His Former Teammate, Big Shot Bob

Shaquille O’Neal may have been the big bad bully during his time in the NBA, but the man has always loved his fill of comedy. In some ways, he even prefers to be the funny one, rather than the one that everyone is afraid of, as he has explained on so many occasions. And at this stage of his life, with the man only growing older and wiser, that fact has only become stronger.

Going off that same philosophy, the big man has been posting all the jokes he finds funny onto his Instagram story off late. And among the countless hilarious jokes that have been on there over the last few weeks, one of the more recent ones has to be among the funniest. And it concerns the Lakers’ very own, Big Shot Bob. The big man for the big moments, Robert Horry.

Shaquille O’Neal calls Robert Horry the James Bond of the NBA

Robert Horry may not have been one of the best players in the history of the NBA, but he sure as heck was an important piece on every team he played for. In fact, this man may not have been one of the NBA’s superstars, but he has a bit of a case for the most clutch player in its history. After all, there is a reason the man has a whopping 7 rings.

Given this fact, there have been innumerable memes about the man being some kind of special agent. And it appears that Shaquille O’Neal agrees with them, as one of his latest Instagram stories tell. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ballers’ Tribune (@ballerstribune)

Apparently @SHAQ loves a good Robert Horry meme 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LXvT9YQG5L — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 31, 2023

“Robert Horry was the real James Bond of the NBA”

Frankly, we can’t help but agree with O’Neal on this one. After all, there is no way a role player has more clutch shot highlights than most superstars do unless he has ice in his veins… much like the James Bond types. Hence confirmed, Robert Horry is the NBA’s, James Bond.

How many teams did Robert Horry play for in the NBA?

During his 16 years in the NBA, Robert Horry was the most wanted journeyman in the NBA. And so, during his time there, he was often only on contending teams. 4 of them, to be more specific. These teams are the Houston Rockets (1992-1996), Phoenix Suns (1996-1997), LA Lakers (1997-2003), and the San Antonio Spurs (2003-2008).