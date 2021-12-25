“Knicks fans only say ‘F**k Trae Young’ at the end now?”: Hawks superstar hilariously responds to New York fans’ reactions after their beatdown at Madison Square Garden

Trae Young was out of the Hawks’ loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden this afternoon. But Knicks fans made sure to remember their grudge.

Trae Young has been ruled out of the Hawks’ past 3 games due to Covid health and safety protocols. Atlanta had started the season off blowing hot-and-cold, and have continued to do so in Trae’s absence.

Currently 15-17 on the season, Atlanta have lost 2 of their last 3 games. They did manage to eke out a win against fellow strugglers Philadelphia, but they lost their games against the Magic and Knicks in ugly fashion.

The team is clearly missing one of the league’s best mismatch hunters and pick-and-roll playmakers on the floor. They’ve tried to ramp it up on defense with some positive effects, but they aren’t good enough to win high-leverage games without Trae.

The Knicks, led by Kemba Walker’s triple-double and Julius Randle’s 25-point outing, made it a lopsided game right off the bat. They took hold of a double-digit lead they’d never relinquish after the second quarter, essentially winning wire-to-wire.

Also Read – You should be ashamed of these terrible excuses, LeBron James! Kendrick Perkins slams Lakers star for his hollow justification of abysmal performance vs Spurs.

Trae Young hilariously responds to Knicks fans’ reactions after their beatdown at MSG

Given the resounding nature of their win, Knicks fans could’ve let their enmity with Trae Young go for a bit. But they chose to rub it into the Hawks star, going on their characteristic ‘F**k Trae Young!’ chants at the end.

“F*CK TRAE YOUNG” 😂 He’s not even playing and Knicks fans still letting it out pic.twitter.com/tnzXd1D5O8 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 25, 2021

Trae, for his part, seems to be taking this trash talk exemplarily well. He did, after all, initiate it and sign off from Madison Square Garden with a bow last year. He showed the same energy as he did during games on Twitter.

They only say it at the end now?!?

🤔🤔🤔smart 😂 *at least all I heard🤫 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 25, 2021

Also Read – I will take that deal right now for the Atlanta Hawks! Shaquille O’Neal takes a jab at Kyrie Irving’s return as a part-timer for the Nets.

As an ardent fan of the league, I’m honestly pretty stoked for what seems to be brewing into one of those classic 90s-style rivalries. Trae will forever be a villain at Madison Square Garden for his performances there last summer.