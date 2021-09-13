“Ronnie 2K is doing LeBron James dirty, man!”: Zion Williamson believes Lakers star deserves a 99 after ratings for all players are released

Zion Williamson says Lakers star LeBron James deserves to have a rating of 99 overall on NB 2K22

Zion Williamson and LeBron James don’t have an awful lot in common. Sure, they were drafted as number one overall picks to small-market teams, and yes, they came in with a serious amount of hype. However, apart from that, there are really isn’t much here.

Despite their differences though, both players have a serious amount of respect for each other and aren’t exactly averse to complimenting each other in public. And it appears Zion gave us an example of exactly that very recently.

The Pelicans star got on ‘Just Playin’, where he admitted to thinking the King has been ranked far too low in the latest NBA 2K.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

“I’d give LeBron James a 99”: Zion Williamson believes 2K has sold the Lakers star woefully short

As things stand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James are the joint highest-rated players in the game, with a rating of 96. But, so far, it seems just about every one of those players believes that they themselves, as well as their colleagues, all deserve higher ratings. And it seems Zion agrees completely with that notion… at least when it comes to LeBron James.

Here is what he said on the subject of the King’s rating.

“Off respect and what he’s done for the game, I’d give LeBron a 99. What he’s done for the game, nobody else has done. So I give respect when it’s due.”

Do you agree with Zion Williamson’s assessment of LeBron James’ NBA 2K22 rating, Lakeshow? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/ZM2UjQRpQE — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) September 11, 2021

Frankly, we can’t help but agree with Zion Williamson on this one.

Due to his injury, at the latter stages of the season, LeBron James wasn’t in any condition to play at a 100%. And seeing him suffer from the injury, many have even started to underrate the man ahead of next season.

Our advice? Get ready for the King to have a revenge season next campaign.

