“Rudy Gobert About to be Chris Pauled”: Redittors React to Timberwolves Star Accusing Refs of Being Influenced by Betting

Credits: Mar 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after fouling out during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

During the recent clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert expressed his disagreement with referees in a way that landed him in hot waters. The 31-year-old gestured money with both his hands, after a foul call, referring to the decision being influenced by money. While Gobert’s hint has caused an uproar in the NBA community, some fans believe this could be the start of something bad.

Advertisement

Referee Scott Foster, who sent off Gobert is the same ref who has had a long-standing beef with Chris Paul. According to fans on social media, the French center could meet the same fate after his action. The Wolves lost the game 113-104 in overtime and that could’ve infuriated Gobert more but at the post-game presser, he was more composed.

According to Athletic, he told the reporters,

Advertisement

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way. It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction.”

Although Gobert has a late awakening, hoop fans on Reddit believe that the damage is done.

Reacting to a story by Joe Vardon and Jon Krawczynski, fans predicted some possible outcome of this newly fueled beef. One fan said that Gobert is about to get the same treatment as Chris Paul. CP’s team has lost so many games officiated by Foster, despite being favourites that the 38-year-old has openly admitted to things being “personal” between the two.

Another fan demanded that Foster should be investigated. Especially when several allegations have been made against him.

One fan predicts that Gobert will be slapped with a big fine for this, even though he’s right. It seems like Gobert will get a bit more than just fine, his actions have put the integrity of the league in question.

Advertisement

As fans worry about the possible action that will be taken against Gobert, the Wolves star is prepared for whatever is handed to him.

Rudy Gobert will welcome the NBA’s decision against him

While talking to the reporters, Gobert claimed that he believed in what he did. The 31-year-old thinks the league is in danger with such interests of refs influencing the outcome of games. After all, we have examples like Tim Donaghy who tainted the reputation of the league.

Despite that, Gobert believes it wasn’t the right place and time to do what he did. He said, “My reaction, which I think is truth — it’s what I truly believe — even if it’s the truth, it wasn’t the time for me to react that way.”

Gobert did admit that he made a mistake, but he believes that the refs are doing it too.

He said, “I made some mistakes. I air-balled a dunk. Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. But sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes. I think everyone that’s in this league knows. I think it’s got to get better.”

His biggest regret in this fiasco is that his actions potentially cost his team the game against the Cavs. He said, “I should have not done that. I cost my team the game, and obviously, they couldn’t wait to give me a tech. That was bad. That was an immature reaction.”

With that realization, Gobert is ready to accept whatever is thrown his way in the aftermath of his allegation.