“The Cleveland crowd really gon get Stephen Curry his first All-Star Game MVP!”: The Warriors’ superstar explodes for 24 first-half points, leads the MVP race

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry took the Cleveland boos seriously, goes off for 8 triples in the first half

When one thinks about Stephen Curry and all that he’s achieved, the list is quite long. However, two of the things that are missing from this impressive resume are All-Star Game MVP and Finals MVP. However, Steph is on course to change one of that tonight.

While Steph was being introduced as an All-Star starter, the Cleveland crowd yet again showered him with boos.

Big time boos for Stephen Curry. Long live the Cavs-Warriors rivalry. pic.twitter.com/TmWfyJH16m — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 21, 2022

All the cheering from yesterday and today combined together, and well, Stephen Curry became the supernova we know he could be.

Curry went off for 24 points in the first half, leading all scorers. He shot 8/11 from the deep.

Stephen Curry Halftime: 24 PTS

2 BLK

1 AST 8-12 FG (66%)

8-11 3P (72%) GIVE THIS MAN MVP.. ALSO GONNA BREAK THE RECORD pic.twitter.com/GNZz8dsEa2 — (@HoopsFr) February 21, 2022

Also Read: “Zach LaVine just gave us the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend!”: TNT commentators take a shot at the 2022 AT&T Dunk Contest, voice their disappointment

Along with that, he has two blocks, the only two that have been recorded tonight. With his 8 triples, Curry now holds an NBA All-Star game record for most 3s in a half. He trails Paul George by 1, who holds the ASG 3 PM record with 9 triples.

Stephen Curry knocks down his 7th and 8th threes on TNT & TBS No one has made that many in an #NBAAllStar half. pic.twitter.com/iFjygGDxh7 — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2022

NBA Twitter react to Stephen Curry and his outrageous first half

Looking historically, Stephen Curry hasn’t had the best performances at the All-Star Games. However, he can change the same tonight, if he keeps going the way he has. Curry went for 3-triples in a span of 56 seconds during the second quarter and knocked down all 3 of them.

Steph is heatin’ UP in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/oge1Dme1YC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2022

NBA Twitter believes Steph can win his first MVP honors at the All-Star game tonight.

An All-Star Game MVP is one of the only things missing from Steph Curry’s resume. Still early, but he could rectify that tonight. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 21, 2022

can a crowd be fined for tampering? we’re about to find out. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 21, 2022

We gotta be idiotic to think anyone gets guarded like Stephen Curry I will show my grandkids my Twitter and this tweet in 2052 pic.twitter.com/JsI3KqZGeD — SHADOW $B “What are we doing here “ (@SbtaughtU) February 21, 2022

Steph Curry is EASILY the All-Star Game MVP. — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 21, 2022

Also Read: “You got me sick Chuck, stay away from me!”: Shaq hilariously went at Charles Barkley on his birthday on NBAonTNT for getting him sick

Hopefully, Curry can come out in the 2nd half with the same fire. That way, he wins money for his charity and fills a missing piece of his impressive resume.