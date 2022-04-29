“Rudy Gobert makes $30M a year, go down to some supermarket and get some honey”: Charles Barkley sounds off on the Jazz big man for being stung by his pet bee

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley flares up on the news of Rudy Gobert getting stung by a bee, adding that the insect cannot be someone’s pet.

While one might find Dwight Howard’s obsession with snakes eerie, Jazz center Rudy Gobert is not very far on this list. The Jazz big man has a fondness for bees, so much so that he set up a hive at his home. Unfortunately, bees are not known to be man’s best friend.

Gobert, who owns a beehive at his house, was recently stung by his pet and would take to social media to post a picture of his swollen face. Nevertheless, Gobert joked about the incident while addressing the media about it.

“There were seven guys, and I was the only who came out,” said Gobert.

However, TNT analyst Charles Barkley found the entire situation absurd and would ask Gobert to visit a supermarket if he wanted honey.

“Bees are not a pet man!” Chuck sounds off on Rudy Gobert getting stung by a bee 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W6QNFyCySx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2022

Co-panelist Shaquille O’Neal seemed to be on the same page as The Chuckster, saying the following.

“Ernie, if you’re going to mess with bees, two things are gonna happen, you gonna get stung every time, leave them bees alone.”

Gobert being stung by a bee as the Jazz sits on the brink of elimination had Twitter buzzing with hilarious reactions.

NBA Twitter reacts to Rudy Gobert being stung by his pet bee.

It’s hilarious how a three-time DPOY couldn’t save himself from his pet bees. The French superstar arrived in Salt Lake City with a swollen nose.

Rudy Gobert got stung by a bee pic.twitter.com/3UyCORkZUl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 28, 2022

They don’t call it The Beehive State for nothing … https://t.co/yhmBgmeUaA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 28, 2022

The Salt Lake Bees deny any involvement in this terrible act and wish @rudygobert27 a speedy recovery and a wonderful game 6 #gojazz pic.twitter.com/h83pZKNVwb — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 28, 2022

“It be your own bees sometimes 🐝🐝🐝” Rudy Gobert got stung by his own bees ahead of Game 6 against the Mavs. ➡️ https://t.co/t6dDVLEyou pic.twitter.com/UioIRTN42L — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 28, 2022

Getting stung by a bee before a playoff game is honestly the most Rudy Gobert thing ever — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 28, 2022

The three-time All-star also drew reactions from his teammate, Joe Ingles, who also found the situation amusing.

Yo @rudygobert27 u good 😂😂 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) April 28, 2022

Rudy Gobert getting stung by his own bee(s) is why i don’t mess with those flying menaces — i’m faster than Usain Bolt when i see one — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 28, 2022

Hopefully, Gobert is fine, with this being a must-win game for the Jazz. The seven-foot center could take inspiration from Michael Jordan, calling it his stung game.