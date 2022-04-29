Basketball

“Rudy Gobert makes $30M a year, go down to some supermarket and get some honey”: Charles Barkley sounds off on the Jazz big man for being stung by his pet bee

"Rudy Gobert makes $30M a year, go down to some supermarket and get some honey": Charles Barkley sounds off on the Jazz big man for being stung by his pet bee
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant gave the 2009 co-MVP trophy to Shaquille O'Neal's son!": When Lakers legend buried the hatchet with former teammate by including Shareef O'Neal
Next Article
"What happened to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 3pt shot? Is this a Draymond Green situation?": NBA Reddit draws comparison between Grizzlies and Warriors forwards
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
“James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake”: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors went back and forth in a hard-fought series and…