Basketball

“Rudy Gobert would have ZERO chance against Shaquille O’Neal”: JJ Redick doesn’t think Jazz big man believes what he Tweeted out

"Rudy Gobert would have ZERO chance against Shaquille O'Neal": JJ Redick doesn't think Jazz big man believes what he Tweeted out
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"YES!!! CHUCK WON!": LeBron James and Shaq root for Charles Barkley as he narrowly beats Kenny Smith
Next Article
"Magic Johnson has 143, John Stockton 100, and now Chris Paul has 54": The Point God ties Steve Nash for 3rd-most 10-assist games in the playoffs as the Suns beat the Mavs in game 5
NBA Latest Post
"Magic Johnson has 143, John Stockton 100, and now Chris Paul has 54": The Point God ties Steve Nash for 3rd-most 10-assist games in the playoffs as the Suns beat the Mavs in game 5
“Magic Johnson has 143, John Stockton 100, and now Chris Paul has 54”: The Point God ties Steve Nash for 3rd-most 10-assist games in the playoffs as the Suns beat the Mavs in game 5

Chris Paul notched another individual record as he now sits 3rd all-time for playoff games…