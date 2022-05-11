“Rudy Gobert would have ZERO chance against Shaquille O’Neal”: JJ Redick doesn’t think Jazz big man believes what he Tweeted out

Add JJ Redick to the list of people who believe Rudy Gobert would be nothing against a prime Shaquille O’Neal

Recently talking about the idea that the Jazz needs to break up Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell after Utah’s first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, Shaquille O’Neal said that one probably needed to go and that while Gobert is an exceptional defensive player, his offensive contribution is traumatic for the Jazz.

Along the same conversation on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the 7’1 giant wasn’t very humble when one of his co-hosts, Anthony “Spice” Adams, said that the 3x DPOY could hold The Big Aristotle to 12 points.

“Twelve points? Yeah, in the first three minutes,” Shaq responded. “Let me tell you something, man. It’s against my religion for somebody to hold me one-on-one. I take that personally. I do.”

O’Neal continued, “You know what I’m going to do to him? He’s a shot blocker. You can’t shoot a shot. You’ve got to back his little skinny ass up under the rim. Show him the ‘bow, so he gets scared and just go up.”

Rudy took to IG himself to respond to The Diesel and said he’d “lock his a*s up”.

Jazz star Rudy Gobert fires back at Shaq’s criticism, believes he would’ve locked up Lakers legend https://t.co/jiDp3JaT8R — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2022

JJ Redick shuts down Rudy Gobert’s claim about locking up Shaquille O’Neal

Former Mavericks sharpshooter who got drafted into the league just the year when O’Neal won his 4th and final title with the Miami Heat, has seen enough of the declining Shaq to talk about what he would have been in his prime.

And JJ Redick believes the French international will have no chance against the 15x All-Star.

Neither does the rest of the NBA community.

Rudy Gobert is one of the very best defenders in the history of basketball. I love that he said he would’ve locked up Shaq. But absolutely nobody is locking up prime Shaq. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) May 9, 2022

Rudy Gobert saying he will lock Shaq down is hilarious. Especially when he’s been Russell Westbrook punching bag for years. pic.twitter.com/LVHYVnHhSY — Ahmad K Smith (@AKISNBA) May 10, 2022



Alright, he wouldn’t score a 100 on Rudy today, maybe not even 10, but if it really does happen at the next All-Star weekend, the 7’1, 29-year-old will surely block the 50-year-old most of the time but the latter’s 60-80 pounds weight advantage would make it very ugly.