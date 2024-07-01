Ruling Paul George Better Than James Harden, Skip Bayless Claims Sixers Success Hinges on Joel Embiid’s Health

Paul George recently finalized his highly anticipated move, signing a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Hours after it was made public, Skip Bayless took to social media with his analysis. The media veteran claimed that PG-13 will be better suited in Philly than James Harden with his turbulent one-year tenure. He also put Joel Embiid under the spotlight and claimed that the team’s success is still riding on him.

The last few days were full of excitement for PG and his fans. The ongoing tussle between the Clippers and other contending teams was typical offseason entertainment.

Following the signing, Bayless claimed that PG-13 would be a valuable asset. He also believes that Tyrese Maxey will be the key factor for the franchise. He wrote,

“Paul George will be more valuable to the Sixers than James Harden was, and Maxey will be worth every penny they’re now paying him.”

More importantly, he believes that if Embiid doesn’t break the cycle and keeps himself healthy, having a brilliant roster will be of no use.

Paul George will be more valuable to the Sixers than James Harden was, and Maxey will be worth every penny they're now paying him … BUT it will all boil down

once again to Joel Embiid being healthy when it is time to be healthy … to having his body and his mind right. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 1, 2024

The analyst wrote, “It will all boil down once again to Joel Embiid being healthy when it is time to be healthy … to having his body and his mind right.” It’s been an unfortunate pattern with Embiid recently.

Towards the tail end of the season, when the more important games approach, he gasses out and picks up an injury that eventually leads to making his team weak. So, if they wish to present a stronger challenge next year, the 76ers will need him at the peak of his health throughout the season.

Adding George will also help ease the burden off Embiid’s shoulders. Even though the 34-year-old doesn’t have championship experience, he is a nine-time All-Star who knows a thing or two about handling pressure.