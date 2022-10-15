“Russell Westbrook Got a Hamstring Injury When Asked to Play Second Fiddle”: Skip Bayless Creates His Own Spin on the Polarizing Lakers Man

Skip Bayless must be on cloud 9 with the Lakers’ pre-season form – Russell Westbrook has not done anything to quash that happiness.

After going 1-5 in the pre-season friendlies, the Los Angeles Lakers look like a repeat of last year. Scratch that, they won one more game than in last year’s pre-season. They say you cannot teach an old dog new tricks, and that seems to be the case with the Lakers franchise right now.

After firing Frank Vogel for allegedly “mismanaging” Russell, his successor, Darwin Ham, decided to try it out for himself. And what ensued was the biggest drubbing in this year’s preliminary games. Losing to anyone by almost 50 points is embarrassing, but losing to the Kings? Absolute shambles.

Skip Bayless noticed something odd during the game. After being asked to play off the bench, Westbrook limped out of the game fairly early with a hamstring injury. Now, injuries can occur at any given point in the game, but Skip thinks it is because he doesn’t want to play on the rotation squad.

Weird Westbrook development: On the night he was reportedly demoted to the second team, he exited the game with what the team said is a hamstring injury … though it was unclear when he hurt it. Hmmm. And so it begins. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 15, 2022

Russell Westbrook seems like a fish in outer space right now – he looks so lost

Nothing seems to be going right for the California native ever since his debut in a purple and gold uniform last season. Nothing he does seems to work. Even when he plays decently, the fans seem to hate him. This season is no different, because each time he steps onto the floor, the performances seem to drop.

Everyone dreams of playing in their home city; Westbrook is an example of staying away. He is one season away from getting out of the league, yet he seems adamant about not changing. 47 million dollars seems to be clouding his mind, and he still thinks it’s 2017. It’s been 5 years since his MVP season, and things are so different.

The Los Angeles Lakers messed up big time by bringing him in, and he’s paying the price with his mental peace.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have had enough of the Lakers man

The bickering duo has always had many points on which they disagreed – but they always come together when it comes to Russell Westbrook. One person has brought two people at perennial loggerheads together. Much to his disdain, Brodie is not the player teams want anymore.

An absolute travesty – his downfall, that is. And the First Take man and Club Shay Shay channel owner think so too. They never rated him highly, even during his Houston days, and his cracks are being exposed to the world in Hollywood. They want him out on the first plane to retirement.

