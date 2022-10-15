“Russell Westbrook Won’t Help LeBron James Compete For a Championship!”: Shannon Sharpe Expresses Frustrations As the 2017 MVP Avoids Team Huddles

Russell Westbrook recently went viral on social media for clips that displayed him isolating himself from various team huddles.

In the 3 preseason games Russell Westbrook has played so far, the 6-foot-3 guard has averaged merely 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while turning the ball over 2.7 times per game.

Apart from putting on consecutive horrific outings, the 2017 MVP recently took heat on social media for his on-court activities that were concerning Lakers Nation regarding his chemistry with the remaining Lakers.

In the recent-most clash against the Timberwolves, there were a few instances where Mr. Triple Double was seen standing by himself, isolated away from the team’s huddles.

It’s the preseason and I don’t read much into anything. But if I were to read too much into something………. pic.twitter.com/Hgcb91PNu5 — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) October 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook appeared to stand off to the side during the Lakers’ pregame huddle on Wednesday against the Timberwolves. 🎥 @_michaelmorales10 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/DAVkZISSwv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 13, 2022

Shannon Sharpe criticizes Russell Westbrook for “blowing off” the huddles

As soon as the clips had gone viral on social media, NBA Twitter attacked Westbrook’s attitude for the same.

Shannon Sharpe, who usually defends Brodie’s integrity, was also on the same page as the naysayers.

On a recent-most episode of “UNDISPUTED”, the 54-year-old analyst ripped apart the 9-time All-Star for “blowing off the team huddle”. Initially, Sharpe stated how obvious it was that Russ doesn’t want to be with the Lakers, and vice-versa.

“Russ doesn’t want to be with the Lakers, and the Lakers doesn’t want him. They don’t want him. I’ve never seen a dude blow off the huddle.”

Later, Shannon disclosed how uneasy he felt whenever he saw the 2-time scoring champ with the ball in his hands.

“I just know that when he gets the ball, I get anxious, I wanna turn the TV ’cause I know something that good is not about that to happen. It’s just frustrating.”

Finally, Sharpe concluded by stating that LeBron James and co. would definitely not win a title with Russell Westbrook on the roster.

“As long as Westbrook is on this team, the Lakers will not compete for an NBA championship.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Russell Westbrook avoiding Lakers team huddle: “The Lakers are done with Russ and Russ is done with the Lakers. I’ve never seen a dude blow off the huddle. As long as Westbrook is on this team, the Lakers will not compete for an NBA championship.” pic.twitter.com/LlMquHQfMx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 14, 2022

Russ talks about the situation

Amid speculations on social media, the 9-time All-NBA Team member decided to shed light and give context to the viral clips.

Addressing the infamous and viral clips, the point guard revealed that it was a ritual that he had been following ever since he set foot in the league. Talking about the huddle he missed before tip-off, Westbrook said:

“Pregame, I’ve been doing that since I’ve been in the league for years, man,” Westbrook said. “I think they just cut the video and obviously the internet is going to take it and run with whatever they need to run with. But, I’ve been doing the same ritual since I’ve been in the league. I know I’m a genuine team player.”

The LAL #0 then spoke about the in-game huddle he missed. As per the 200-pound slasher, he was merely talking to his coaches when Pat Bev was given out some mid-game instructions.

“As far as the other video, I was actually talking to the coaches and they cut that video in half as well,” Westbrook said. “I was talking to the coaches about a missed coverage. So, I don’t pay no mind to it, man.”

Even though the internet is making things way uglier than they actually are, damage control needs to be done by the Lakers camp. With only a few days remaining to the opening night, the LA-based franchise should hope to begin the upcoming season with absolutely no controversies.

