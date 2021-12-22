“Russell Westbrook grew up a Lakers fan, but he’s not a Laker!”: FS1 analyst Skip Bayless mocks the Lakers’ star after his abysmal performance against the Suns

Lakers’ star Russell Westbrook gets berated by Fox Sports 1 Analyst Skip Bayless yet again as the Lakers fall short to the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Phoenix Suns tonight and lost the contest 108-90. Playing their second last game in the Staples Center, the emotions were on a high, and the Lakers sure displayed the intensity for the first half. However, the second half was won by the Suns, and so was the game.

LeBron James gave it his all, going off for a game-high 34 points.

LeBron James tonight: 34 Points

7 Rebounds

2 Assists

2 Steals

68% FG pic.twitter.com/RFvoU3Gr0C — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 22, 2021

Russell Westbrook recorded a double-double, going for 22 points and 10 rebounds. Russ had 5 assists, 3 steals, but also 7 turnovers. Russ had a nice first half, but ended up turning the ball over six times in the second half, which added salt to their already shooting woes.

Skip Bayless berates Russell Westbrook further, says he’s not a Laker

To start the game, Russell Westbrook made a simple 6 footer over Mikal Bridges. To celebrate the same, he brought out the rock-the-baby celebration.

Russ rocks the baby on Bridges 👀 pic.twitter.com/lmbnCvOXhw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2021

That did not sit right with Bridges, as well as Skip Bayless.

Westbrook just “rocked the baby” as he trotted back up court after going glass over Bridges. Just so wrong. Westbrook seriously has convinced himself he’s Jordan. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 22, 2021

At the end of the game, Skip sure had a few things to say to the Lakers’ star. Skip, who has never been a fan of the Russell Westbrook-Lakers trade, added more content to his topic.

Remember when Westbrook “rocked the baby” on Bridges? With 5 minutes left, the Lakers have all of 80 points and trail by 20. Just embarrassing for Laker Nation. Westbrook grew up a Laker fan. But he is not a Laker. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 22, 2021

Russ has a bad case of celebrating prematurely and blowing games that could have been theirs. Hopefully, he settles down soon, and tonight was just a blimp.