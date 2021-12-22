“There’s the best shooting big man in the world!”: On his debut as a guest analyst, Dirk Nowitzki roasts Karl-Anthony Towns for calling himself the greatest shooting big of all-time

Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki has his say about ‘the Greatest shooting Big of all time’ take by Karl-Anthony Towns

Dallas Mavericks fans do not have much to celebrate since the start of the 2021-22 season. Six days into 15 December, they still do not have any good trade news since they last traded for Kristaps Porzingis back in 2019.

But they got a chance to reminisce about the good old days when they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bally Sports Southwest announced that the franchise great, Dirk Nowitzki, will join Mark Followill on the broadcast against the Wolves.

We hope you don’t mind getting one of your presents a little early… Dirk Nowitzki joins Mark Followill on the call Tuesday night for Mavericks-Timberwolves! ⏰ 7:00 pm

📺 Bally Sports Southwest

📱 Bally Sports App@MFollowill | @swish41 | @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/zHGzan3fCm — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 20, 2021

Also Read: “We were worried that Draymond Jr. was going to yell at the referees!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about having Draymond Green’s son on the Warriors’ bench

The former Mavericks big man had a media-shy personality throughout his career 21-year NBA career and even after the retirement. But he didn’t shy away from sarcastically calling out the Wolves big man when he mic’d up Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

Dirk Nowitzki teases Karl-Anthony Towns

A guest analyst for the night, Nowitzki throughout the match praised Karl-Anthony Towns’ game, as the Wolves big man scored 26 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks. But the Dallas big remembered a recent take by KAT about the best big man shooter of all time.

Dirk Nowitzki on the broadcast, heard what Karl-Anthony Towns said about himself the other day: “There’s the best shooting big man in the world!” pic.twitter.com/yZg26cfAJM — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) December 22, 2021

Towns wasn’t far off if you go to the technicalities of positions in the NBA. The 7 feet tall Dirk Nowitzki was a power forward because of the style of his play. The icon for the one-legged fadeaway was a 14-time All-Star. The 2007 Most Valuable Player might not be listed as Center but is by far with the biggest margin is the greatest big man shooter of all time.

Although Towns might end his career making more 3s than Dirk as he started his career in the 3-point era, Nowitzki started in the late 90s and still has 3.4 attempts per game from downtown to KAT’s four. But what could prove a mountain for Towns is Dirk’s career points. Dirk had something more to say about KAT’s claim later in the game.

“If he keeps playing like this, he’s gonna be up there.” From one knockdown shooting big to another…Dirk has high praise for KAT! Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg2Swvb pic.twitter.com/mybxkafFS6 — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2021

Also Read: Lonzo Ball reveals how he avoided catching Covid-19 while most of Chicago Bulls roster got sidelined

Dirk has 31,500 points in one of the longest NBA careers. Towns might cross that mark if he stays this consistent for at least 13-14 more seasons, as he has just crossed the 10,000 points mark in his 7th year.