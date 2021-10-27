“If Klay Thompson returns healthy, only Kyrie Irving’s return can stop the Warriors from winning it all!”: Stephen A Smith credits Stephen Curry and co. for their performance, backs them as NBA Champions

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith talks about how much he likes what he’s seeing from Stephen Curry and co, backs them for the Championship

The Golden State Warriors continue to impress. As the season goes on, we have seen the Warriors find different ways of winning their games. Tonight, they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98. With this win, they move on to a 4-0 record. The Warriors and the Bulls are the only unbeaten teams, and both hold a 4-0 record to start the season.

After a tough first half, where OKC led by as much as 15 points, the Dubs managed to catch up in the 3rd Quarter. Stephen Curry had a quiet night scoring 23 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and dishing 4 assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, and Damion Lee stepped up from the bench, scoring 20 points. The Warriors now head home, for an eight-game homestand. Before the game, Stephen A Smith had something to say about the Warriors.

Stephen A Smith claims Stephen Curry and co. can win it all if Klay Thompson returns healthy

Stephen A Smith has been backing the Golden State Warriors for quite some time. Ever since Stephen Curry erupted last season, Smith has been keeping high hopes for the Dubs, when Klay Thompson returns. The Dubs had won 3 games on a trot, each with different circumstances when Smith made this statement.

He went from calling the Warriors a contender, to claim they have a Conference Finals berth, to a Finals ticket, and now, the Championship. With Klay and James Wiseman returning soon, and players such as Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee playing the way they are, the Warriors sure look scary.

Yep! It’s already time to stop messing around and talking about the @Lakers out West. What about the damn @Warriors??? pic.twitter.com/UHcDYMDCYJ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 26, 2021

Smith believes if Klay returns healthy, the only ones in the NBA who can stop them are the Brooklyn Nets, that too, only if they get Kyrie Irving back. Smith believes the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie are the only ones who can stop a healthy Warriors team.

Stephen A Smith, while he may be a little far-fetched, his emotions are appreciated by the Warriors fans. We are all waiting for our glory days to return, and this seems as good as a time for them to do so.